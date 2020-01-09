Final conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

With Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 just days away, we’ve pulled out all the stops to put the finishing touches to the 25-track conference schedule with an amazing new set of speakers. We’re proud to be able to tell you that the final schedule is now live on the official event website!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B event for the games industry returns in less than two weeks time, on January 20th and 21st.

Over the course of the two days, 2,500 industry professionals from all over the world will flow through the doors of The Brewery to hear from 310 of the finest speakers in the games industry from companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Zynga, King, Tencent, Supercell and many more.

New speakers and topics include:

Fingersoft; Celine Pasula - How to bring a game company still owned by its founders to the next level.

GameBench; Sharif Sakr - How to spot performance problems that gamers hate & even major studios often miss.

GameRefinery; Lauri Heikkinen - Build a UA strategy around affinity with contextual ad targeting.

Google; Todd Kerpelman - Firebase, analytics, Google, and understanding how they work together.

Matchmade; Aileen Bergman - Working with influencers.

Microsoft; Mark Val - Live services boosting multiplayer games. How they impact your game design and operation.

MoPub; Marc Bearman, Rollic; Deniz Başar - Applying the lessons of the past to power your success in 2020 and beyond.

Netmarble; Baris Ozistek - Publishing in the Middle East and African regions.

Pearl Abyss; Jeonghee Jin - Pearl Abyss showcase their journey to import billion-dollar franchise Black Desert to mobile.

L-R: Sharif Sakr, Jeonghee Jin, Marc Bearman, Celine Pasula, Todd Kerpelman

Alongside Pocket Gamer, partner events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Will make their first appearances in London. Serving as successors to Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects, these events celebrate all aspects of PC, console, XR and blockchain gaming.

Our speakers will share their expert analysis, insight, advice, experiences and thoughts on 25 wall-to-wall conference tracks on topics such as live ops and development, industry trends in mobile, PC, console, esports, NFTs, and the future of blockchain. You can meet these speakers in person or schedule a meeting with them or 2,500 other attendees by using our free online meeting scheduler.

Alongside these wonderful tracks, we will be hosting a whole range of fringe events which are excellent networking opportunities:

