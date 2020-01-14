Special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects lands in London next week - and we’re proud to have some of the finest companies backing us on our return home.

Rollic

Rollic

Besides creating addictive casual mobile games, Rollic helps developers so that millions of players discover their game. If you are one of the talented people who bring great games to the application stores, we are here to help you reach the top.

Unity

Unity

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months.

Fyber

Fyber is a global technology company, developing a next generation monetization platform for mobile publishers. Fyber combines proprietary technologies and expertise in mediation, RTB, video, and audience segmentation to create holistic solutions that shape the future of the app economy.

Nutaku

Launched in January 2015, Nutaku is an online game portal dedicated to bringing the highest quality games to our committed fans. Nutaku offers a variety of ways to allow our partners to release games of all genres and on all devices to cater to the needs of our customers. Our company provides a host of services for game developers, ranging from well-established studios to newly created startups. We offer translation, hosting, 24/7 website support, and monetization services, in addition to highly developed marketing campaigns across the web.

Goal Revolution (Freeverse)

Manage your football team, evolve your players, and trade them with other users for real money - all in the world’s largest football market. This is Goal Revolution, the first game from Freeverse.io, a games technology company based in Barcelona, Spain. Our objective is to introduce a completely new way of playing games, and a completely new business model to the industry. Come and meet us, and check out Goal Revolution, at our stand.

Scopely

Scopely is a global interactive entertainment and mobile games company that develops and publishes a diverse portfolio of immersive experiences, based on original and beloved franchises, for casual and core gamers around the world. With expertise in game design and development, live services, marketing, analytics and more, Scopely is dedicated to creating engaging mobile experiences that players return to for years to come.

Kwalee

Kwalee is an expanding, independent mobile game developer based in the beautiful town of Leamington Spa, England, within the area known as Silicon Spa. Kwalee has rapidly become a key industry player in mobile gaming, launching several hit games including Shoot Out!, Jetpack Jump!, Draw it, Go Fish! Looper! PLANK! TENS! and SPILLZ, with hundreds of millions of players around the world. The company was founded in 2011 by David Darling (CBE awarded by the Queen), co-founder of Codemasters and comprises of a highly skilled and creative team, including the original creator of the Micro Machines video games (yes, you read well, we have celebrities here!). We firmly believe that a fundamental requirement for a successful and happy company is having the right mix of individuals. With the right people in the right environment anything and everything is possible.

Ogury

Founded in 2014, Ogury is the creator of the first marketing engine driven by user choice. Ogury Marketing Engine systematically offers users clear options and respects the choice they make throughout their mobile journey. It ensures compliance with the changing landscape of data protection and privacy laws. With the relentless support of our 400 employees, across 10 countries, 1,500+ brand customers and 3,500+ publisher partners use our technology to enjoy unmatched levels of sustained user engagement and ad revenue from their mobile assets.

App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie helps game publishers and other companies create winning mobile gaming experiences and achieve excellence. Companies use App Annie to understand detailed gamers data and discover how hottest games acquire, retain and monetize users in crowded app stores. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe rely on App Annie to revolutionize their mobile business.

Jagex

A leader in creating deep and engaging live games on PC and mobile, Jagex’s flagship MMORPG, RuneScape, has welcomed over 270 million player accounts to its world and is a $1bn lifetime revenue franchise. Today the RuneScape franchise exists beyond running games in live operations; our titles are living games that connect and inspire millions of players, with content and experiences both inside and outside of inexhaustible game worlds. Now we’re expanding and extending our portfolio with fresh franchise titles, new IP, and, through Jagex Partners, delivering third-party publishing and operational services exclusively for live games.

Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss is the leading developer behind the billion dollar, global smash-hit MMORPG, Black Desert. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss are one of the few developers to see success in the East & West with millions of players enjoying Black Desert on console & PC and another 4 million pre-registered for the Black Desert Mobile launch in December. For 2020, Pearl Abyss are working on new titles including Crimson Desert, DokeV, Plan 8 and Shadow Arena, and is poised to accelerate its growth throughout the year and beyond to maintain its position as one of the global leaders in game development.

Fingersoft

Fingersoft was founded in 2012 by Toni Fingerroos, as just one guy making cool camera filters for smartphones. From these humble beginnings, we swiftly advanced to become one of the biggest and most well-known names in the racing genre of mobile games (Thanks primarily to the smash hits “Hill Climb Racing” & “Hill Climb Racing 2”), as well as become one of the largest game developers and publishers in Finland. When combined, our games have accumulated well over 1 Billion total installs and have generated over €100M in revenue.

Lab Cave Games

The company was founded by brothers Fernando and Oscar at the end of 2013, after asking their parents for a loan to develop a game. One year later after developing the game, they launched it and found themselves almost broke since it didn't cover even a small part of the original investment. Instead of throwing in the towel, they decided to keep trying and innovate on how they produced a game, creating a very cost-efficient lean structure of game production.

In February of 2017, Lab Cave Games was acquired by Fibonad group, one of the leading technology media companies in Europe. Since then, Lab Cave Games has skyrocketed to success, becoming one of the largest mobile game developers in Spain. We now have experienced over 200 million downloads worldwide, particularly in countries like China, USA and Japan as well as having several productions highlighted by Apple in over 140 countries. Located in Madrid (Spain), we have a team of over 50 people with amazing talent and a real passion for mobile video games, providing the best games on the market: casual games, simulation games, management games, strategy games, bike and car racing games are just a few of our categories.

Playdemic

Founded in 2010, Playdemic is one of Europe's leading mobile games companies. Based just outside Manchester in the UK, we focus on creating innovative, meaningful mobile games that engage and delight players. Our mission is to surprise players with games that exceed their expectations. We are asking for people's time and advocacy, and to achieve this we put their playing experience above all other considerations.

We aim to build games players love. We believe that making the world's best games requires incredibly talented people, a highly stimulating and supportive environment, and the freedom to pursue excellence.

These three elements are the foundation of Playdemic and our biggest priority. Playdemic is owned and run by a team of highly experienced Game Industry professionals with a strong track record of success in casual online and social gaming over the past 15 years.

Vancouver Economic Commission

Connect with some of Vancouver and BC’s top interactive companies at our Business Hub. Explore co-production, partnership and investment opportunities with the agile and innovative companies of Vancouver, British Columbia’s interactive industry.

Our representing companies’ expertise includes mobile, esports, VRAR, and blockchain. Canadian government representatives will also be on hand to discuss the digital entertainment ecosystem, programs and incentives including talent attraction and growth initiatives.

Vancouver, British Columbia continues to be one of the top 10 game development hubs worldwide that attracts world class talent. With more than 40 years in film & TV production, 35+ of VFX/animation creation and 35+ years of games development and innovation, Vancouver, B.C. has incubated one of the largest and fastest-growing digital entertainment ecosystems. The LEVEL UP booth is supported by The Vancouver Economic Commission, The Government of British Columbia and Creative BC.

Square Enix Mobile

With over 100 talented people, Square Enix Mobile is the mobile gaming arm of Square Enix in the West. With offices in the vibrant gaming hubs of London and Montréal, both studios have garnered critical acclaim from peers and players alike, and intend to continue crafting innovative and engaging mobile games through existing and original IPs. To help us push boundaries of creativity and fun even further, we are looking for the best talent across the world.

Google Firebase

Firebase is Google’s mobile app development platform for iOS, Android, and mobile web developers. Firebase gives you functionality like analytics, databases, messaging and crash reporting so you can move quickly and focus on your users. It's built on Google infrastructure and scales automatically, for even the largest apps. Firebase products work great individually but share data and insights, so they work even better together.

Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle develops tools that include data-led buying and UX recommendations, ad format innovation, creative automation, and more. Vungle’s data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns with publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.

Game Insight

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world’s leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 350 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone.

Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands is the exclusive China distributor of CryptoKitties. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina.

Persona.ly

Persona.ly is a tech product company driving mobile user acquisition for brands and app developers. By leveraging our proprietary Machine Learning algorithms, we help advertisers eliminate the risk involved in diversifying their marketing spend away from Facebook and Google. Part of the Coalition against Ad Fraud (CAAF), Persona.ly offers transparent, performance-based, highly-targeted app install and retargeting solutions. Together with our in-house developed, super-engaging playable and interactive ads, we are able to acquire loyal users at scale for apps in any vertical.

Moloco

For mobile companies looking to achieve and sustain supergrowth, MOLOCO combines ad tech expertise with advanced machine learning technology to provide solutions that enable businesses to acquire and retain high-value customers, take complete control over first party data by taking programmatic in-house, and build an infrastructure to capture revenue lift opportunity. We ensure 100% transparency and control over data ownership across all of our products.

Creadits

Creadits is an advertising subscription-based service that offers quality creative solutions for marketing objectives. We provide an end-to-end service from creative strategies to providing quality digital creatives efficiently and reviewing its performance. Creadits connects advertisers with a global network of professional designers on a centralised platform to produce ad creatives that are bought using credits. We are based in Singapore, London and Austin.

Exit Games/Photon

Exit Games develops the realtime, multiplayer, cross-platform product, Photon. Photon has won the Pocket Gamer Awards 2019 Best GAAS Tools & Tech and is nominated for the upcoming awards in 2020. Photon is used by more than 385,000 game developers - including companies like Square Enix, Future Games of London, Playdemic, TT Games, Ubisoft, Disney, Warner Bro, SEGA, Futureplay Games and many more. Photon Cloud powers top grossing titles like Golf Clash, Battlelands Royale or Pixelgun and serves more than 400 Million players per month.

Amber

Amber is primed to support creative industries by offering a full range of turn-key product development and service solutions. The company maintains five service pillars, including game development, co-development, live operations, custom engineering and development support.

Established in 2013, Amber has over 400 staff in its development centers and its team hails from some of the games industry's best and brightest companies including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Gameloft, Bandai Namco, Disney and others. Amber is an employee-owned company headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, with offices in Botosani, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

AppOnBoard/Buildbox

Buildbox is a no-code development platform focused on game creation without programming, coding or scripting and was founded by Trey Smith in August 2014. More than 150 Buildbox games have been featured by Apple, broken the Top 100 of all games, or have been picked up by a major publisher.

Minimob

A solid user acquisition strategy is an essential component for any advertiser. Imagine having a tool that allows you to boost your volumes with zero cost per install, while acquiring quality users at scale. Whether self-served or managed, our platform offers a full stack mobile advertising tool that delivers and enhances your branding or performance campaign results in real time.

Facebook Audience Network

Facebook Audience Network offers smart, sustainable solutions to grow your app or website.

GameBench

GameBench is an industry leader in the development of professional-grade tools for mobile game performance monitoring. Working with studios worldwide since 2013, they have performed over 54,000 hours of tests on 15,000 mobile games across nearly 6,400 device models.

As a result, GameBench announces the industry’s only complete Game Performance Management (GPM) solution. This suite of tools and services provides valuable, actionable data to each studio team involved in the development, marketing, launch, and support of every game released. Finally creating the connection between game performance and user experience to business outcomes.

Lockwood Publishing

Beginning in 2009, Lockwood Publishing was the leading content developer on PlayStation Home, Sony’s ground-breaking social environment. The Nottingham based business switched its focus to creating its own social platform on mobile platforms in 2013. Its core product, Avakin Life - where people customise their avatars in a rich, virtual world – has reached over 2 million downloads a month with over 70 million active users.

Led by co-founder Halli Bjornsson, the company generated sales of over £18 million in 2018. The game is a global hit, with 95% of the company’s revenue coming from outside the UK, enjoying huge growth in the markets like North America, Brazil and Russia. The company is continuing on its strong growth trend by expanding out of its Nottingham based studio into new locations including Newcastle, Lisbon and Lithuania.

MobileAction

Founded in 2013 and entrusted by over 200,000 app developers, MobileAction unlocks unparalleled growth opportunities on both organic and paid side. Our intuitive, all-in-one platform offers all the essentials from ASO tools, Ad Intelligence features to an automated Apple Search Ads suite to provide you actionable insights to accelerate your app’s growth. Market leaders such as Tencent, Gameloft, Disney, Ilyon, and Big Viking Games trust our platform to drive the visibility and growth their apps and games deserve. Speak to us in London to take your app to the next level and become a part of this huge growth network!

Playable Platform

Playable Platform provides performance-focused playable ads along with a self-service platform for data, unlimited iterations, and reskins. With our advanced in-ad tracking, each playable ad delivers unique engagement data and user churn points.

Founded by industry veterans with backgrounds in user acquisition, game development, big data, and design, we know the difficulties first hand and focus on removing them. We work together with all major ad networks and have strong partnerships to ensure the best quality in each network environment.

MoPub

MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the world. Mobile publishers trust our flexible network mediation, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise with mobile app advertising to balance their user experience with their revenue goals. From rewarded video to native and rich media, MoPub offers all the latest mobile ad formats to meet your needs, and our Advanced Bidding solution is designed to maximize revenue for every ad impression.

Microsoft Game Stack

The biggest games in the world run on Microsoft Game Stack, but Game Stack was born to democratize game development. We want to even the playing field by giving all developers the same powerhouse toolsets as big studios, so they can create the games they want. Period.

AWS

Amazon Game Tech brings together solutions from across Amazon, for every stage in your game's lifecycle. Whether you're building a connected game, deploying dedicated servers, or looking to reach more players, we’re here to help you succeed. To learn more visit: gametech.amazon.com

Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is the leading solution for mobile marketers, app developers, and industry analysts who demand superior competitive insights into the mobile economy and are seeking to increase app downloads through app store optimization.

We serve independent and Fortune 500 customers alike, spanning the mobile games, travel, music, finance, ecommerce, and entertainment markets. Our suite consists of free, SMB, and Enterprise level solutions including Store Intelligence, Usage Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, and App Intelligence.

We are a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco and were part of AngelPad’s startup incubator program in 2013. Our insights are cited by the world’s top news and finance publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg, CNBC, The Washington Post, and Reuters.

Grand Beats

Grand Beats Production is a game audio production studio focused on sound design, adaptive music composition, voice over recording, implementation and audio programming in the video game industry. Its objective is to produce, implement and improve the quality of game audio in mobile, VR, PC and console games.

Enthusiast Gaming

Building the largest network of communities for gaming and esports fans, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest gaming network in the US, and globally reaches over 200 million gamers monthly. We are committed to building gaming communities of like-minded fans, providing sources of trusted gaming information, and producing engaging advertising experiences. We are here to help bring gaming into the future. Built by gamers, for gamers.

Flowplay

FlowPlay was founded to build engaged online communities around casual games. That vision led to the development of a massively multiplayer online games (MMO) platform, which would eventually become the foundation for several unprecedented virtual worlds and enable engagement between 75 million players across the globe.

While the platform and business strategy has evolved over the years, FlowPlay’s focus on community and technology innovation has never wavered. The team has maintained the autonomy to build games that align with the company’s passion and expertise

AppLovin

AppLovin builds technology that fuels many of the world's most popular mobile games. Since 2012, the company's technologies have been instrumental in driving the explosive growth of games from its studio partners and its own studio. AppLovin makes those same technologies available to all game developers, resulting in a richer mobile game ecosystem and better games for people everywhere. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices around the world.

wappier

wappier is introducing to the world Intelligent Revenue Management, optimization technology that transforms the way app developers and marketers maximize consumer revenue by using powerful AI that goes beyond typical marketing automation. By analyzing more than 2 billion data facts per day, wappier tracks, models, predicts, and influences each consumer’s behavior in real-time.

The platform’s machine learning-based data visualization, loyalty automation, and revenue optimization solutions enable enterprises to leverage descriptive analytics to review the past, predictive analytics to forecast the future, and prescriptive analytics to affect future behavior with personalized next best action recommendations. For more, visit wappier.com.

Bunker VFX

Bunker is a VX and post production studio located in Belgrade, Serbia. By combining aesthetic expertise and technical proficiency, we produce high end video game trailers, animation, visual effects and other post production shenanigans. We are focused on designing exceptional visual stories by cooperating closely with our clients.

App Radar

App Radar co-founders, Thomas Kriebernegg (CEO) and Christian Janesch (CTO), recognized back in 2013 that increasing the visibility of an app in the app stores and acquiring new users was a resource consuming and data intense process. To solve this issue App Radar was founded.

In 2015, the first version of App Radar was released to the public and has since then grown to a multiple award winning industry leading software solution. We help mobile app companies across the globe grow.

Perpetuum Media

Perpetuum Media is a top grossing games publisher & technical enabler to global mobile subscription stores. We generate incremental revenue from markets you’re not likely tapping. Through our process, we onboard Free2Play & HTML5 games that require no effort from your development teams. In addition, we power engagement / retention / discovery solutions within our partner stores, maximizing monetization. We see triple digit market growth with respect to ancillary revenue, primarily in EMEA, LatAm, and APAC.

Tenjin

Tenjin is a comprehensive growth infrastructure for mobile app marketers. Our platform consolidates and normalizes user-level marketing data from more than 300 industry-leading ad networks and acquisition sources.

By unifying spend, revenue, and performance data into a single centralized environment, Tenjin saves marketers time and resources while providing a rigorously maintained foundation for building unprecedentedly powerful business intelligence solutions.

Based in San Francisco, Tenjin is a Y Combinator company trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and indie developers alike, including Voodoo, RetailMeNot, Gungho, NCSOFT, Huuuge and more. For more information, visit www.tenjin.com.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC is a boutique research and consulting firm focused on servicing the gaming equipment, interactive gaming, and sports betting sectors within the global gaming industry. Our products and services primarily include market research, company research, and consulting and advisory services designed specifically for land based & online casino operators, equipment & technology suppliers, social gaming operators & suppliers, gaming regulators, and institutional investors.

Genvid Technologies

Genvid Technologies was founded in 2016 by video game industry veterans looking to revolutionize the way games are watched by licencing software tools to game developers and broadcasting companies. Genvid is the world’s first Interactive streaming engine, enabling game developers to create and deliver brand new, monetizable experiences for viewers on the world’s most popular streaming platforms.

UK Games Fund

The UK Games Fund launched in 2015 and has so far supported over 100 indie dev studios across the UK to develop a working prototype with up to £25,000 of grant funding support. Our funded community represents the best in the UK’s indie development talent. Applications for 2020 funding opportunities will open early January. For more information, please visit www.ukgamesfund.com.

TopOn

TopOn is an ad aggregation platform that helps app developers around the world easily manage ad networks and maximize revenue. Relying on big data, cloud computing and the collection of global mobile marketing resources, we can optimize the selection of advertising, improve the filling rate and user satisfaction, and maximise advertising revenue and the retention rate of users.

GameRefinery

We help our clients to optimise their games and provide them with feature level data on the mobile games market. Our online service (SaaS) is based on our patented POWERSCORE method, which is a missing link between games features and revenue potential. We work with companies of all sizes, ranging from the biggest game companies in the world to smaller start-up teams. We have a global client base and operate in all regions.

DappRadar

DappRadar tracks over 2,500 dapps across seven blockchains, including Ethereum, EOS, ONT and TRON, with plans to expand to others and become the number one. Think of us like a FTSE Index, but for dapps. We bring all the information people need about the dapp market into one place so they can make informed decisions. We don’t provide recommendations but instead, make it as easy as possible for users to access the data they need.

DappRadar has become the starting point for dapp discovery and acts as a distribution channel for dapp developers that are looking to reach new consumers. DappRadar filters through dapp data, removes fake and irrelevant activity and provides actionable market intelligence. Dapps are tracked in terms of their active users, token volume and transaction activity to provide insight into the trends in the dapp ecosystem.

Pollen VC

Pollen VC is the market leader in capital efficient funding for mobile app developers and digital publishers. We provide lines of credit to app publishers allowing them to unlock their unpaid revenues and eliminate payout delays of up to 60+ days by connecting to their app store and ad network platforms. We offer on-demand working capital with simple transparent pricing so you can reinvest more quickly into ROI positive user acquisition and avoid relying on dilutive venture capital.

UsTwo

Born out of a design studio in London, ustwo games is an award-winning team of developers who make games with meaning and with pride. Following their first mobile games Whale Trail (2011) and Blip Blup (2013), their breakthrough hit came in 2014 with the BAFTA-winning Monument Valley. Since then, ustwo games has launched VR experience Land's End (2015) and Monument Valley 2 (2017). The company's latest title, Assemble with Care, released exclusively on Apple Arcade in 2019.

JoyPac

JoyPac is a mobile game publisher that was created to help developers bridge the inherent gap between West and East, and go truly global. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on working with studios at every stage. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to the millions of players around the world.

Jetfuel

With 10,000 + verified accounts, JetFuel is the world's largest influencer network for performance user acquisition. Access influencers in a low-risk setting, paying on a cost per install. All campaigns on the JetFuel platform are automatically optimized towards delivering traffic on the influencers that generate the best user quality for your app. With JetFuel, you can leverage the incredible engagement that Snapchat and Instagram influencers achieve, to drive results for your ad campaigns.

Leia Inc

Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services. Lightfield is a new visual medium that lets you experience imagery with complex light effects, such as textures and sparkles, as well as 3D depth and look-around.

As a result, Leia’s technology transforms existing displays and converts content into an explosion of beauty and emotion.

Our vision is to change the way we connect, create, educate and learn by transcending the device – making memories more present, connections more human and life richer.

Leia Inc. was founded by David Fattal, Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux and Zhen Peng and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

App Magic (Data Magic)

DataMagic.rocks, a mobile market intelligence tool. Our main advantage is that we introduce a number of valuable and innovative ways to look at the data, all in a powerful but simple UI. We are probably also the most cost-effective such tool available

Adverty

Founded in 2016, Adverty unlocks unreachable audiences and comprehensive monetization streams in the largest exclusive network of seamless in-world advertising for games, esports and brands.

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming helps developers, publishers, marketers and streamers find success on a global scale, providing comprehensive business tools, monetization solutions, and meaningful connections to the world’s gaming community.

PubNative

PubNative is a mobile publisher platform and programmatic ad exchange, providing ultimate monetization solutions for mobile app developers. With its proprietary cross-format optimization technology and mobile header bidding solution, PubNative enables mobile publishers to maximize their programmatic advertising revenue via flexible integrations (API, SDK, JavaScript). The company is headquartered in Berlin with a satellite office in Beijing.

Multiscription

Multiscription is a subscription service for mobile games that enriches game experiences, by providing players with membership benefits in their favourite games. Multiscription delivers reliable, monthly, subscription-based revenue to games and combines with all existing monetization models, whether Free-to-Play, ads-, microtransactions-, or Premium-based. Multiscription is created by a strong group of experienced game developers and entrepreneurs and will unleash creativity by changing game monetisation.

Rogue Games

Rogue Games is a new kind of gaming company. Founded in 2017, Rogue Games Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, CA with offices in San Francisco. Rogue’s diverse portfolio features several award-winning titles including Vainglory, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Glitch Dash, Chaos Battle League, Oz: Broken Kingdom, BeSwitched! Match 3, Super Impossible Road, Hexaflip, Sociable Soccer, and many more, all available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Steam.

i3D

i3D.net, a Ubisoft company, is one of the leading providers of high performance hosting and global infrastructure services. Operating a global low-latency network, with thousands of servers spread over more than 35 points of presence in 15 countries, i3D.net excels in the gaming market and hosts a variety of game publishers and developers with AAA games for PC, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile. With over 100 million gamers using our servers daily, we are proud to call ourselves the game hosting specialists. Visit www.i3d.net for more information.

Poki

Poki is on a mission to create the ultimate online playground: a platform for play where users and game developers come together to play and create. With over 30 million monthly active users, we are market leaders on web. We help our growing game developer community, including Hipster Whale, Kiloo and MadBox, to achieve success on web. By offering their games to millions of new users and monetize via high-quality advertising. For more information, please visit developers.poki.com.

Miniclip

Miniclip is a global leader in digital games with a mission of unleashing the gamer in everyone. The company develops, publishes and distributes highly engaging games to an audience of 200 million monthly active users across mobile, social and online platforms.

Founded in 2001, the Company has successfully grown a huge organic global audience in over 195 countries and across six continents. Miniclip has a unique understanding of the digital games space and has developed a strong portfolio of over 60 high-quality mobile games, extensive worldwide distribution and an internationally recognised brand name. To date, Miniclip franchises including 8 Ball Pool™, Golf Battle™, Football Strike™ and Agar.io™ have generated more than 2 billion downloads.

In the past year, we have been delighted to welcome the teams from Playsport (famous for Motorsport Manager), Yakuto (creators of Darts of Fury), and Masomo (home of Headball2) to the Miniclip family of companies.

oolo

oolo, an autonomous monitoring solution specifically designed for the world of digital media. Built by publishers for publishers

OpenBack

OpenBack is an advanced mobile engagement platform that mobile apps use to radically improve their push notifications and in-app messaging experiences while ensuring data privacy compliance.

Using edge computing, the solution gives significant improvements in the control of the delivery moment using 40+ triggers and machine learning, dynamic notifications which can be updated or delivered after delivery, solving reliability of delivery and metrics and meeting the latest data privacy requirements. As user data never needs to leave the device, it is the first immediately compliant app messaging solution for COPPA, HIPAA and GDPR-K. Founded in 2015, existing customers around the world include the app for the DreamWorks movie, How to Train your Dragon, HelloHeart, Ultimate Rugby and many others who are getting the benefits from push conversion improvements and delivering amazing user experiences.

Seepia Playables

Regarded by many of our clients as the 'go to partner' for both professionalism and rapid delivery of high quality projects, Seepia Playables is a flexible studio with a focus on providing maximum added value to the customer. Our company was founded in 2012 and we have extensive experience in playable ads and game development. Our small and efficient team specializes in top quality playable ads, Google Play Instants and instant games with a focus on HTML5 and Unity platforms.

Green Man Gaming

We’re the portal to a million magical worlds. We are a global pure play e-commerce and technology business in the video games industry fuelled by an unhealthy obsession with bringing the magic of games to everyone. Our geeky knowledge, data and IP sit at the core of the business and is what drives us every day to become a technology leader in the video games ecosystem.

Games London

WeQ INFLUENCERS

WeQ INFLUENCERS creates influencer marketing endorsement campaigns that place your apps and games in front of targeted social media audiences globally. We deliver impactful and scalable campaigns on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other significant social networks. Our company reached high results working with the leading gaming studios worldwide using tracking solutions deep- integrated with major tracking tools.

VBIP (Mobile Edition): Flowplay (gold), AppLovin (gold), AppOnboard/Build Box (gold), Kwalee (gold), Rollic (gold), Space Ape Games (silver), Plug In Digital/Dear Villagers (silver)

VBIP (PC & Console Edition): Plug In Digital/Dear Villagers (silver)

VIP Area: Playdemic

Party: Fingersoft (gold), Persona.ly (bronze)

Badge Pick Up: Triple Dragon (gold), APPTUTTi (silver)

WIFI: Rollic

Badges: Adverty

Tea and Coffee: Jam City

Meeting Points: Game-Consultant.com (associate)

Pitch and Match: Bandai Namco (associate)

Registration Area: Unity (registration banner)

Career Wall: Lockwood Publishing (platinum), MAG Interactive (gold)

Lanyards: Vungle (gold)

Indie Chillout Lounge: Nutaku

Happy Hour Day 1: Nutaku

Monetiser: GameRefinery

Global Publishing: JoyPac

Trade Trends: GameAnalytics

Cloud Gaming, 5G & Subscription: Polystream (associate)

Game Maker Insights: UsTwo

Live Ops: AWS (silver)

Unity: Unity (platinum)

Growth Track: Facebook Audience Network

Game Changers: Hypercasual and Social Games: Facebook Gaming

DevTool: GameBench (silver)

Show Me The Money: Pollen VC

Vision & Values: Miniclip

Esports: Enthusiast Gaming

Blockchain Basics: DappRadar

Crypto 101: DappRadar

BlockchainRealities: Animoca Brands

NFTs: Animoca Brands

State of Play: Jagex

Digital Discovery: Jagex

Codeshop: Jagex

The Long Game: Jagex

2020 Games Revolution: Green Man Gaming

