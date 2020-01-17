News

Microsoft pledges to be "carbon negative" by 2030

By , Staff Writer

Microsoft has committed to help reduce the effects of global warming by pledging to be "carbon negative" by 2030.

Revealed via an official blog post, the tech giant laid out an extensive plan of how the firm looks to reduce its carbon footprint and go more 'green friendly'. By 2025, the firm plans to shift to 100 per cent renewable energy as well as look as run its global campus operations vehicle fleet via electric power only by 2030.

Furthermore, Microsoft will look remove all of the carbon the company has emitted since it was founded in 1975.

Supplier initiative

"We are also launching an initiative to use Microsoft technology to help our suppliers and customers around the world reduce their own carbon footprints and a new $1 billion climate innovation fund to accelerate the global development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies," reads the blog post.

"Beginning next year, we will also make carbon reduction an explicit aspect of our procurement processes for our supply chain. Our progress on all of these fronts will be published in a new annual Environmental Sustainability Report that will detail our carbon impact and reduction journey."

Featured: Microsoft President Brad Smith, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood and CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft has been continuing to support its Project xCloud technology, recently announcing that 50 more games will be arriving on the streaming platform, on top giving subscribers of Xbox Game Pass access in 2020.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 takes place from January 20th to 21st and will be our greenest event yet.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

