News

Microsoft adds 50 more games to Project xCloud

Microsoft adds 50 more games to Project xCloud
By , Staff Writer

Microsoft has revealed that 50 more games will be added to its streaming platform Project xCloud as well as giving subscribers of Xbox Game Pass access in 2020.

The company unveiled the news at its X019 event in London, where games such as Hitman, Forza Horizon 4 and Devil May Cry 5 were announced for the streaming tech. 

Until now users only had access to first-party games Halo 5, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves and Killer Instinct. However, not only will the new batch of games include more first-party titles, it will include several titles from third-party publishers. 

Expanding

Besides adding new games, Microsoft will bring its streaming service to Japan, Canada and India in 2020. Currently, Project xCloud is available on Android, however Microsoft is planning to bring the platform to Windows 10 next year.

The company will enable Bluetooth controllers from both Razer and PlayStation to be used, which is certainly one way to making xCloud more appealing to a wider audience and not just Xbox players.

See below for the full list of added games:

  • Absolver, Devolver Digital
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco
  • Ark: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar, THQ Nordic
  • Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, 505 Games
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, 2K Games
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, 505 Games
  • Conan Exiles, Funcom
  • Crackdown, Xbox Game Studios
  • Darksiders 3, THQ Nordic
  • Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Koch Media
  • Devil May Cry 5, Capcom
  • F1 2019, Codemasters
  • For The King, Curve Digital
  • Forza Horizon 4, Xbox Game Studios
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Xbox Game Studios
  • Halo Wars 2, Xbox Game Studios
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Xbox Game Studios
  • Hello Neighbour, TinyBuild
  • Hitman, IO Interactive,
  • Just Cause 4, Square Enix
  • Madden NFL 20, Electronic Arts
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Klei Entertainment
  • Mutant Year Zero, Funcom
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Xbox Game Studios
  • Overcooked, Team17
  • Puyo Puyo Champions, Sega
  • RAD, Bandai Namco
  • Recore: Definitive Edition, Xbox Game Studios
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Square Enix
  • Sniper Elite 4, Rebellion
  • SoulCalibur VI, Bandai Namco
  • State of Decay 2, Xbox Game Studios
  • Subnautica, Unknown Worlds
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Bandai Namco
  • Tekken 7, Bandai Namco
  • Tera, Krafton
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut, Xbox Game Studios
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild, Avalanche Studios
  • Vampyr, Focus Home Interactive
  • Vermintide 2, Fatshark Games
  • World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Square Enix
  • World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Wargaming
  • World of Warships: Legends, Wargaming
  • World War Z, Mad Dog Games
  • WRC 7, Bigben Interactive
  • WWE 2K20, 2K Games
  • Yoku's Island Express, Team17

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 12th, 2019

Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

News Mar 13th, 2019

Microsoft’s xCloud streaming service lets you play Xbox One games on your smartphone

News Jun 10th, 2018

Microsoft building Xbox streaming service to bring console games to any device

as News Sep 5th, 2019

Microsoft partners with SK Telecom on 5G-based cloud gaming in South Korea

News Aug 15th, 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer thinks it’s a long while before the cloud replaces traditional consoles

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies