Microsoft adds 50 more games to Project xCloud

Microsoft has revealed that 50 more games will be added to its streaming platform Project xCloud as well as giving subscribers of Xbox Game Pass access in 2020.



The company unveiled the news at its X019 event in London, where games such as Hitman, Forza Horizon 4 and Devil May Cry 5 were announced for the streaming tech.

Until now users only had access to first-party games Halo 5, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves and Killer Instinct. However, not only will the new batch of games include more first-party titles, it will include several titles from third-party publishers.

Expanding

Besides adding new games, Microsoft will bring its streaming service to Japan, Canada and India in 2020. Currently, Project xCloud is available on Android, however Microsoft is planning to bring the platform to Windows 10 next year.

The company will enable Bluetooth controllers from both Razer and PlayStation to be used, which is certainly one way to making xCloud more appealing to a wider audience and not just Xbox players.

See below for the full list of added games: