Mobile makes up 40% of all games revenue in Brazil
By , Staff Writer

The mobile platform accounts for 40 per cent of all games revenue in Brazil.

This was one of a number of figures revealed LatinDV co-founder Julian Migura's session on the 'Three Key Factors to Successfully Monetise Mobile Games in Latin America', during Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020. Here, Migura focused on devices, prices and accessibility payment and distribution channels.

Brazil has seen an uprise in recent years with 64 per cent of the countries' citizens now possessing a smartphone device. Furthermore, 460 million of the 657 million population now has access to the internet.

The industry is now worth an estimated to $2.24 billion, which for comparison is now nearly double the worth of the UK.

No international access

"Most hurting to the industry is that only about 6.5 per cent of the population has access to international accounts," said Migura.

This is not the first news to be revealed about Brazil's expanding games scene. Between 2014 and 2018, the number of games companies more than doubled.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

