Discover the Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is The Developer Toolkit, a track dedicated to the technical side of games development.

April 6th

10:00 - The track will kick off with a talk from Unreal Engine's Alan Noon. He will discuss enabling creators and the Unreal ecosystem.

10:30 - Next, join Ana Luca from King for a session on how they do quality assurance at King and how agile Jenga helps with their processes.

11:00 - Interested in remote working? Join Luna Javier from Altitude as she gives advice on how to train game designers remotely.

11:30 - The last talk of the morning is with Sample Rate Audio Productions's Taras Terletskyy. He will offer advice on how to polish your sound quality in Unity.

12:00 - The morning portion of the track will close out with a panel on making production workflow easier. Industry experts Riley Andersen from Umami Games, King's Alena Rybik and Arran Langmead from Unreal Engine join the discussion.

18:00 - For those who missed it in the morning, we kick off the evening portion of the track with Unreal's Alan Noon talk on enabling creators and the Unreal ecosystem.

18:30 - Up next, Leanne Loombe from Riot Games will offer advice on forging your own path and standing out from the crowd.

19:00 - Want to know the key to having a successful team? Join Zynga's Michelle del Rosario for her talk on how to build and maintain successful, highly distributed teams.

19:30 - Our penultimate session is AR game design 101 with Niantic's Laura Warner and Kirsten Koa.

20:00 - The track will close with a panel on tools for making your game more awesome. Three industry experts will offer their thoughts; Oscar Clark from Fundamentally Games, Paulo Souza from Unreal Engine, and Big Karma's Pascal Clarysse.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 here.