GDC Summer registrations are now open

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) has opened registration for its summer event.

As announced on its site, the event is scheduled to take place from August 4th-to-6th at the Moscone Center. Event organisers have confirmed that if the summer event is forced to be cancelled, refunds will be issued to those who have already paid.

GDC Summer will feature talks with industry professionals, fireside chats, advice on career development and an expo show floor.

"This special event will host a new series of micro talks and fireside chats, as well as a dedicated space for comprehensive 'career development' sessions covering topics such as: how to pitch your game, effective communication and business development strategies, and how to land publishers and investors," said event organisers

"GDC Summer seeks to provide the game development community a chance to come together in a way that hasn't currently been possible due to COVID-19.

"Safety remains the GDC organisers' paramount concern, and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021 and beyond."

Pandemic concerns

GDC was forced to cancel earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, organisers chose to stream various talks that were pre-recorded by the speakers. However, it was confirmed last month that the event would take place in August.

It was recently confirmed that E3 would not be taking place at all this year, not even in a digital format as the ESA looks forward to next year's event.