Wargaming, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, The Pokémon Company and Wizards of the Coast all confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Pocket Gamer Connects goes online-only once again during the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12 with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, and we’re bringing you an even bigger speaker lineup this time.

Fresh from the success of our first adventure on the online realm, over 1,000 industry professionals from around the world will log onto their computers to hear from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry on 10 themed conference tracks.

Each track will be streamed live,recorded and be made available on demand, so you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you can’t quite make the stream.

And to get the ball rolling, we’ve prepared an incredible first list of speakers for you. Read on to find out who you will be hearing from at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 this June:

Book your virtual place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 now and save with our Early Bird prices. Grab your tickets now.

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki, Seattle and Jordan, so make sure you submit your proposal as soon as possible.

