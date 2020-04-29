News

The Big Indie Pitch returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign up now!

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns with its second edition in the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and with it, the Big Indie Pitch.

Over 1,000 industry professionals will log on their computers to learn from more than 220 expert speakers on 10 conference themed tracks, as well as connect with one another through our improved meeting system and online versions of our fringe events.

And during the week-long conference, the Big Indie Pitch competition will take place. This beloved competition series will see indie developers engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition for the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running not one, but two Big Indie Pitches! One will be focused on mobile developers, while the other will allow PC & console developers to take part.

If you fancy yourself as a pitcher and you think your game has what it takes, then enter in this exciting digital Big Indie Pitch! If you’re a mobile developer and you’re eager to take part, then find out more here. Or if you’re a PC or a console games developer, click here.

Can’t wait until June? Then check out our standalone Digital Big Indie Pitch taking place on Wednesday, May 13th!

Sign up for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Not taking part in the competition? No worries! We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with publishers and investors, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. Don’t miss out and sign up here!

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t quite qualify as an indie - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. Early Bird prices are in effect until midnight Thursday, May 7th.

 

