Meet your next publishing partner, investor or pitch your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 goes live on September 27th to October 1st and is the perfect place to connect with investors, developers, publishers and more, have productive meetings and do business.

Connecting with the right people can be an onerous task, but we’re here to help make the whole process easier with our various fringe events that take place throughout the week.

So what exactly is a ‘fringe event’?

Fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects are tailored activities that run alongside our five-day seminar schedule, and are designed to provide a dedicated environment to meet and connect with the right people, so you can make the most of your time during the week.

Some of these events include publisher and developer matchmaking, curated meetings with investors, pitching your games to experts for the chance to win cool prizes, pairing game-makers with monetisation companies and much more.

You can take part in any of these fringe activities provided you're a registered attendee.

Let’s take a look at some of the fringe events taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 next month.

MoneyMaker

Submission deadline: Monday, September 27th

New for 2021 - MoneyMaker is a curated event enabling shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact with the best advertising, user acquisition and monetisation businesses.

Meetings are short and aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Submission deadline: Monday, September 27th

Investor Connector

Submission deadline: Friday, September 20th

Another curated event which pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Similar to MoneyMaker, these short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal but are designed to make that initial introduction which can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Submission deadline: Friday, September 20th

The Big Hypercasual Pitch

A brand new pitching competition in collaboration with Sunday. Similar to the Big Indie Pitches you know and love, this event enables hypercasual developers to pitch their latest project to a range of hypercasual-focused judges (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable developers).

Prizes for the winners include editorial coverage on PocketGamer.Biz and a special prize from our sponsors Sunday, who are offering the top three exclusive mentoring/coaching focusing on creating a profitable hit hypercasual game with the end goal of signing a publishing agreement.

Sign up now.

The Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)

Submission deadline: Friday, September 17th

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

Register now.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Submission deadline: Monday, September 27th

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now.

Just like the Investor Connector and MoneyMaker, this event is a curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, enabling participants to connect with as many contacts as possible.

Careers Week

Get yourself ready for a new job or find your next big move in the games industry with Careers Week, a digital recruitment fair with dedicated discord channels featuring AMAs with studios and general discussion on recruitment and opportunities, plus the jobs board!

We are also making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

Apply for a free jobseeker ticket here.

Additional activities

There’s a lot more in store at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 for you to experience.

Make sure you sign up for your desired fringe event today in order to make those crucial connections or to take your game to the next level.

