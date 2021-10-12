Meet your next business partner through our curated matchmaking sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT

What’s coming up next in the Pocket Gamer Connects series of events? Well it’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT (see what we did there?) on November 15th to 17th.

Connecting with the right people for your business can be an onerous task, but we’re here to help make the whole process easier with our various matchmaking events that take place throughout the week.

What’s occurring at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT?

During our conferences, we run several matchmaking events that are designed to provide a dedicated environment to meet and connect with the right people, so you can make the most of your time during the week.

Some of these events include connecting developers and publishers together, enabling indie developers to meet with investors, pitching games for the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars, the opportunity to meet with monetisation companies and much more.

You can take part in any of these activities provided you’re a registered attendee. If you haven’t registered yet, then the good news is that you can book your tickets today and save up to $245 with our Early Bird offer.

Let’s take a look at some of the matchmaking events taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT.

MoneyMaker

Submission deadline: Monday, November 15th

New for 2021 - MoneyMaker is a curated event enabling shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact with the best advertising, user acquisition and monetisation businesses.

Meetings are short and aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Apply here before the submission deadline.

Investor Connector

Submission deadline: Monday, November 8th

Another curated event which pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Similar to MoneyMaker, these short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal but are designed to make that initial introduction which can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding, make sure you don’t miss out and sign up now.

The Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC and Console

Submission deadline: Friday, November 5th

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers, whether they’re mobile developers or PC and console developers, take part in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

Publisher SpeedMatch

Submission deadline: Monday, November 8th

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now.

Just like the Investor Connector and MoneyMaker, this event is a curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, enabling participants to connect with as many contacts as possible.

Additional activities

There’s a lot more in store at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT for you to experience.

Register now

Make sure you sign up for your desired fringe event today in order to make those crucial connections or to take your game to the next level.

Please note to take part in most of the fringe events, you must be registered at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT. If you aren’t registered, you can change that right now and save $245 with our Early Bird prices.

Plus as a registered attendee you’ll have access to Beyond Games on November 18th to 19th, with 10 more content tracks with 90 speakers sharing their expert insight on topics such as the metaverse, transmedia trends, technology and more.