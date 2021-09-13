Deadline fast approaching for curated matchmaking at PGC Digital #8

You can connect with investors, developers, publishers and monetisation companies as part of our dedicated matchmaking activities, as well as having the opportunity to take part in pitching competitions for the chance to win feedback and editorial prizes.

However, you need to register as soon as possible as the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.

Investor Connector

Submission deadline: Monday, September 20th (midnight UK time)

This curated event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal, but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up either during or after the conference.

You can view the entire list of investors taking part here.

MoneyMaker

Submission deadline: Monday, September 27th

New for 2021 - MoneyMaker is a curated event enabling shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact with the best advertising, user acquisition and monetisation businesses.

Similarly to the Investor Connector, meetings are short and aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

The Big Hypercasual Pitch

A brand new pitching competition in collaboration with Sunday. Similar to the Big Indie Pitches you know and love, this event enables hypercasual developers to pitch their latest project to a range of hypercasual-focused judges (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable developers).

Prizes for the winners include editorial coverage on PocketGamer.Biz and a special prize from our sponsors Sunday, who are offering the top three exclusive mentoring/coaching focusing on creating a profitable hit hypercasual game with the end goal of signing a publishing agreement.

The Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)

Submission deadline: Friday, September 17th (midnight UK time)

The Big Indie Pitch sees PC and console indie developers, engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

Publisher SpeedMatch

Submission deadline: Monday, September 27th (midnight UK time)

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now.

Just like the Investor Connector and MoneyMaker, this event is a curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, enabling participants to connect with as many contacts as possible.

IGDA Mentor Café

Register before: Monday, September 27th

In the IGDA Mentor Café games industry leaders share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed online environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, 'giving back' to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Pocket Jam #6

Register before: Tuesday, September 28th

The Pocket Jam is the perfect opportunity to flex your creative muscles. You and your team will have two days to create a game on this year’s theme, using whatever tools you have available, which will then be presented to the judges. The best games will be celebrated in a Zoom ceremony on the Friday of the event.

Additional activities

There’s a lot more for you to experience at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8:

