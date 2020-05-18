Minecraft's creator rebrands itself as Mojang Studios

Minecraft developer Mojang has been rebranded as Mojang Studios.

As announced on Minecraft's website, to go with its new name, the company has unveiled its new logo. The new design is made up of little characters named 'Mojangs'.

"These mysterious little gizmos are powered by play. They test and tinker, endlessly explore, and help us discover new corners of the Minecraft universe," the studio said.

"Play is at the heart of Mojang Studios. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even entangled in our name (which roughly translates to 'gadget' in lovely, old-timey Swedish). And now, finally, it's squarely planted in our new, modular logo."

The company's new name comes from the multiple global studios that are part of Mojang – hence Mojang Studios. Not only has the firm rebranded, but it is also "playing with ideas for brand new games."

