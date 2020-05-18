News

Minecraft's creator rebrands itself as Mojang Studios

Minecraft's creator rebrands itself as Mojang Studios
By , Staff Writer

Minecraft developer Mojang has been rebranded as Mojang Studios.

As announced on Minecraft's website, to go with its new name, the company has unveiled its new logo. The new design is made up of little characters named 'Mojangs'.

"These mysterious little gizmos are powered by play. They test and tinker, endlessly explore, and help us discover new corners of the Minecraft universe," the studio said.

"Play is at the heart of Mojang Studios. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even entangled in our name (which roughly translates to 'gadget' in lovely, old-timey Swedish). And now, finally, it's squarely planted in our new, modular logo."

The company's new name comes from the multiple global studios that are part of Mojang – hence Mojang Studios. Not only has the firm rebranded, but it is also "playing with ideas for brand new games."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

1 News Nov 22nd, 2019

Following US early access, Minecraft Earth hits 2.5 million downloads

as News Nov 11th, 2019

Minecraft nearing 300 million registered users in China

News Sep 16th, 2019

Minecraft surpasses 112 million players each month

News Aug 23rd, 2019

Minecraft Earth beta is coming to Android devices next week

News Aug 13th, 2019

Mojang cans Minecraft Super Duper Graphics Pack

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies