News

Investor Connector returns at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign-ups close May 29th

Investor Connector returns at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign-ups close May 29th
By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live in just under two weeks, with the Investor Connector following it onto the digital realm. And the deadline to sign up is fast approaching, so make sure you sign up now.

The Investor Connector pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors in a series of speed-dating type meetings, where they can discuss their potential involvement with one another. Meetings will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2’s new and improved meeting platform, allowing meetings to go smoothly and efficiently.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a project you’ve been working on, sign up now, as the deadline for submissions is midnight Friday, May 29.

Confirmed investors:

  • Alfa Investment
  • Audacia Ventures
  • coparion
  • Crowdsparks Entertainment
  • Global Top Round
  • Mail.ru Games Ventures
  • Niantic
  • Nordea Startup & Growth
  • Skystone Entertainment
  • Transcend Fund
  • Triple Dragon Limited

And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

And if you’re not yet registered…

Book your tickets now for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and save with our Mid-Term discounts!

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Apr 24th, 2020

Find funding for your games and projects at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign up now to meet top investors

News Mar 24th, 2020

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 - applications end this Sunday

News Feb 20th, 2020

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - sign up now!

News Jan 6th, 2020

Applications close THIS FRIDAY for Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

News Dec 16th, 2019

Find your funding with Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies