Investor Connector returns at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign-ups close May 31st

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live in just under two weeks, with the Investor Connector following it onto the digital realm. And the closing date to sign up is at midnight THIS SUNDAY, May 31.

The Investor Connector pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors where they can discuss their potential involvement with one another. Meetings will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2’s new and improved meeting platform, allowing meetings to go smoothly and efficiently.

And we are pleased to welcome our sponsors MRGV and a big thank you for supporting the Investor Connector event.

So if you're a developer seeking funding for a project you've been working on, sign up now, as the deadline for submissions is midnight this Sunday, May 31.

Confirmed investors:

Lykke Studios

Phoenix Games

Global Top Round

Nordea Startup & Growth

Triple Dragon Limited

Niantic

Skystone Entertainment

Audacia Ventures

Transcend Fund

coparion

Mail.ru Games Ventures

Alfa Investment

Crowdsparks Entertainment

1Up Ventures

Vectr Ventures

Garena

MY.GAMES

LVP

And if you're an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

