Meet your next business partner, publisher or investor online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

In just over a week's time, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live on Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12.

During the week, we'll host a whole range of fantastic content for more than 1,000 virtual attendees to consume - including 10 conference tracks where over 200 speakers will share their expert insight and thoughts.

For Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we’ve adopted the MeetToMatch meeting platform, a much trusted networking service you know from other industry events. This system promises not only great functionality, but also more reliability so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no hiccups along the way, as you connect with the entire global games industry online. Our meeting platform is also now live, enabling you to set up your meetings shortly after you get your ticket!

The conference schedule was revealed last week - which feature some of the biggest names in the games industry, such as Microsoft, Unity, Tencent, Rovio, King, Square Enix and more - but there’s much more to offer at our second digital conference, which you can find out just below…

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

To support jobseekers during the COVID-19 crisis and to fill in some of the recruitment gaps, we’re launching the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week which will take place during our second digital conference. This will include:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused talks, panels and round-table discussions regarding recruitment

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. These tickets will not only give you access to the specific recruitment options, but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 event, including the talks, meeting platform, and more.

We’re also looking to support indie developers during this difficult period, by reserving a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Investor Connector

Our ever popular Investor Connector returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 in June, running alongside our meeting platform, allowing meets to go smoothly and efficiently. This event pairs companies - or individuals - with investors where they can discuss their potential involvement with one another.

We are pleased to welcome our sponsors MRGV and a huge thank you for supporting the Investor Connector event.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a project you’ve been working on, make sure you sign up now, as the deadline for submissions is midnight THIS SUNDAY, May 31.

If you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Are you a developer looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher seeking the finest talent for you to share with the world? Then the Publisher SpeedMatch session is perfect for you!

Alongside this event’s meeting platform, we will also run an additionally curated session pairing developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal, but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

So if you’re a developer looking to connect with a publisher, or vice versa, make sure you sign up now!

IGDA Mentor Café

We’re pleased to welcome our friends at IGDA Finland to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 with their acclaimed IGDA Mentor Café for registered attendees.

In the IGDA Mentor Café games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15 minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, 'giving back' to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to ANYTHING in the games industry.

The virtual IGDA Finland Mentor Café is free to take part, but registration is essential, so sign up here.

The Big Indie Pitch

As we’ve moved our Pocket Gamer Connects series online, we’ve had our much loved Big Indie Pitch also make the jump to the digital realm.

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running two versions of the Big Indie Pitch. One for mobile developers, and another for PC & console developers.

The feedback for the Big Indie Pitch sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 has been overwhelmingly positive:

“I loved it. I found it a very thrilling experience I think as much as the real thing. The stress and excitement were equally there, but since you're not carrying around devices and having to physically move tables it's also strangely calm for some reason” - Jeroen Janssen, Happy Volcano.

“Having been a more or less regular judge for the Big Indie Pitch for quite some time now, I'm sure I've mentioned how impressed I always am with the smooth preparation and execution of the event. Participating in the BIP basically means: having an awesome time looking at high-quality game pitches, finding projects we might be interested in funding, and connecting with awesome industry people while exchanging opinions during the judges feedback session” - Rebecca Lautner, Landfall.

Example of the Digital Big Indie Pitch

Book your tickets now

All these fringe events are available at no extra charge to registered attendees at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

To apply for free entry to the whole event, indie devs should contact us here, while jobseekers should get in touch here.

If you don't qualify as either, don't miss out on these fantastic opportunities to network with the entire games industry and book your tickets today!