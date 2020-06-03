Discover the Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Developer Toolkit – sponsored by Agora.io – a track dedicated to the technical side of games development.

Tuesday 9th June

10:00 - We will kick off the track with a superstar session from AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov. His talk will focus on building your product strategy based on market research.

10:30 - Next, join Valiant Game Studio founder and creative director Anna Jenelius for her talk titled when gameplay met narrative - a love story on a budget.

11:00 - The first panel of the track is centred on workflow tricks for growing teams: plus working with freelancers and outsource development agencies. Four experts will offer their thoughts, the first being Frag Games business director Zaair Hussain. He will be joined by Fundamentally Games' Oscar Clark and Double Coconut founder David Cox. Boomzap Entertainment co-founder and creative director Christopher Natsuume completes the lineup.

11:50 - Next, So Real Digital Twins head of game development Kelly Vero will take to the stage. Her session will be about working smart - machine learning in art asset creation for the games industry.

12:20 - We have our second panel, and it will centre on what are the best ways to use tools bring data into design? Five industry experts will take to the stage: Mainframe Industries senior UX designer Jasmin Dahncke and Fundamentally Games Oscar Clark. They are joined by Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr, Geewa CEO Milos Endrle and Level Design Lobby level designer Max Pears.

15:30 - The afternoon will begin with a superstar session by Agora.io developer evangelist Jake Priddy. His talk will focus on how to build video chat in the game.

16:30 - Following that, Mediatonic Games senior game designer Arran Topalian will take to the stage with a session on multiplayer - demystifying the development of games we play together.

17:00 - Thinking about creating a new virtual or augmented reality title? Then you will not want to miss indie worker Tadhg Kelly give his talk on designing engaging VR and AR games.

17:30 - Join DreamView chief creative officer Steve Williams for his session called T1000's, Trex's & Eyebrow Mites.

18:00 - Our penultimate session is with freelance game UX consultant Celia Hodent. Her talk is about building your game's UX strategy using a scientific approach.

18:30 - The track will close with another panel, this time with a focal point of machine takeover - improving your game with machine learning and AI. Four industry experts will offer their insight, So Real Digital Twins head of game development Kelly Vero will take to the stage. AI and Games director Tommy Thompson joins her, and Unity Technologies lead product manager for AI Jeffery Shih. Steel Media's own PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde completes the lineup.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

