News

Wings sets up new investment initiative for diverse teams

Wings sets up new investment initiative for diverse teams
By , Staff Writer

For-profit investment firm Wings has announced its new investment initiative for games by diverse teams.

The campaign is primarily aimed at women and developers that are from a marginalised background. Currently, just 22 per cent of game creators are female, while only 12 per cent of investors are women.

Those low numbers are what drove the decision made by Wings co-founders Audrey Leprince and Petter Henriksson to set up this new initiative. To get investment, each project presented must come from a diverse team with a good concept.

"The most impactful thing we can do is give access to resources — most importantly money, but also information and advice to developers who are systematically at a disadvantage for this access," said Leprince.

Making investments

Since being established in 2018, Wings has invested in four games, the first being dating simulator Later Daters. Second, it put money into the point and click adventure Lord Winklebottom Investigates.

Next, the investment firm backed noir cyberpunk investigation title Don't Forget Me, and finally, it funded cooperative arcade game Pushy and Pully in Blockland. However, the company is expected to announce further games later this year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 15th, 2020

SockMonkey Studios secures a £250,000 investment to launch its first game

News Jun 9th, 2020

Riot is putting $10m behind minority-led studios

News Jun 2nd, 2020

Swedish firm LootLocker raises $250,000 in seed funding

News Apr 24th, 2020

Transcend Fund raises $50 million for games companies

News Apr 23rd, 2020

Finnish studio Reworks raises $4.3 million led by EQT Ventures

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies