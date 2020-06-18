Wings sets up new investment initiative for diverse teams

For-profit investment firm Wings has announced its new investment initiative for games by diverse teams.

The campaign is primarily aimed at women and developers that are from a marginalised background. Currently, just 22 per cent of game creators are female, while only 12 per cent of investors are women.

Those low numbers are what drove the decision made by Wings co-founders Audrey Leprince and Petter Henriksson to set up this new initiative. To get investment, each project presented must come from a diverse team with a good concept.

"The most impactful thing we can do is give access to resources — most importantly money, but also information and advice to developers who are systematically at a disadvantage for this access," said Leprince.

Making investments

Since being established in 2018, Wings has invested in four games, the first being dating simulator Later Daters. Second, it put money into the point and click adventure Lord Winklebottom Investigates.

Next, the investment firm backed noir cyberpunk investigation title Don't Forget Me, and finally, it funded cooperative arcade game Pushy and Pully in Blockland. However, the company is expected to announce further games later this year.