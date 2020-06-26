What hot topics will you be talking about at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020?

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we’re bringing a whole host of amazing content with us.

Over 1,500 professionals from all corners of the games industry will log online and hear from more than 220 expert speakers on 14 incredible tracks, with topics ranging from practical tips on development, user acquisition, trends from Finland and beyond, esports, investment, hypercasual, monetisation and more.

We will reveal more about the schedule in the build-up to the Helsinki digital conference, and will continue to add new elements, so make sure you bookmark the official site and stay tuned. But for now, here are the 14 conference tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest.industry trends from all over the globe

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, on the likes of game design, audio, character/UX design, and narrative

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, esports, cloud gaming and more

Monetiser

Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in our this focused track

Industry Visions & Values

Grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape

Esports + Influencers

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world

Show Me The Money

Get the practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Finland's Finest

Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond.

Hypercasual

One-click games are growing and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage

Each track will be streamed live so each virtual attendee can interact with our speakers and take the conversation further after their talk has concluded. And for those that can’t quite make it at the time, each talk is recorded and made available on demand.

Book your tickets now and save with this MASSIVE discount

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and you can save more than $300 with our Early Bird prices if you book now.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.