EA promises to investigate all sexual misconduct allegations made by staff

US publisher Electronic Arts has committed to looking into allegations sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse in the games industry.

In a post on its website, the company said that it was taking the allegations made by its staff seriously and said it would investigate them. The firm also showed where people could report accusations against EA staff, too.

"In recent days we've seen and heard a number of disturbing stories around sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct in our industry," the company wrote.

"We want to be very clear on our position: these behaviours are never ok -- not in our communities or any others. Electronic Arts supports everyone that has come forward to report abuse and we are asking anyone who has experienced any kind of harassment or sexual misconduct in our community to come forward.

Industry needs work

"We take every allegation seriously and we investigate it. We are deeply committed to ensuring there is safe space for people to come forward and taking the right actions on behalf of our community. The stories we've heard recently make it clear there is still a lot of work to be done in our industry.

Recently, Ubisoft suspended two vice presidents and its CEO Yves Guillemot made it clear that the company is taking all allegations seriously.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.