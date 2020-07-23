Ubisoft CEO says he made "tough decisions" over previous misconduct allegations

Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot has claimed himself, and the company were forced to make "tough decisions" in the past when faced with misconduct allegations.

In a call with investors – via Kotaku – Guillemot was asked a question by Jefferies' Ken Rumph, which related directly to what the exec's level of responsibility was in regards to the recent allegations Ubisoft has faced.

"I wanted to ask a question of Yves as a founder and CEO of the company—and more important people than me will ask—but in a sense, I could present the question regarding what's happened recently as kind of three options," said Rumph.

"Either as CEO you didn't know this was happening...which is not great. Or, you perhaps didn't know enough and should have asked more. Maybe that's the answer. Or you knew, which of course would not be good. Now, those are my possibilities. You may answer the question differently. But I'd like to ask what would be your answer to the question about your responsibility as CEO and, as I say, I'm asking the question but probably more important people than me will ask it."

Blame game

However, in his response to the question, Guillemot appears to shift the blame, taking very little responsibility for the negativity wreaking havoc on the French publisher. Rather, he claimed that people betrayed his trust.

"Each time we have been made aware of this conduct we have made, actually, tough decisions. And we made sure those decisions had a clear and positive impact. So that's very important. It has now become clear that certain individuals betrayed the trust I placed in them and didn't adhere to Ubisoft's shared values," said Guillemot.

"So I have never compromised on my core values and ethics and never will. I will continue to run and transform Ubisoft to face today's and tomorrow's challenges."

The company has faced many allegations, several of which have resulted in suspensions for staff members. Meanwhile, others have actually resulted in sackings and resignations. Most recently, Ubisoft fired its head of PR Stone Chin as he failed to "uphold the company's code of conduct."

Furthermore, Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat and Cécile Cornet all resigned from their posts due to the allegations. To top it off, a former Ubisoft HR employee has claimed that management showed very little trust to those that did come forwards with sexual misconduct allegations.