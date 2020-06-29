News

Ubisoft places two vice presidents on leave after misconduct allegations

By , Staff Writer

French publishing giant Ubisoft has placed two of its vice presidents on leave after allegations were made in regards to sexual abuse and misconduct.

As reported by Bloomberg, a number of employees have been suspended. However, as VPs, Tommy François and Maxime Béland are the highest-ranked staff members affected. Furthermore, there are at least three allegations of misconduct against each man.

"These are under investigation, so we are not commenting further at this time," said a spokesperson for Ubisoft.

However, some employees have remained sceptical, as they took to social media to express their distrust in Ubisoft.

#MeToo

Over the past week, many women have taken to Twitter as part of the #MeToo movement to shine a light on allegations over misconduct within the games industry. Moreover, most cases are against males, a large number of whom work at Ubisoft.

The French firm made a public announcement last week, acknowledging the allegations as it insisted it is committed to taking "any and all appropriate disciplinary action." Furthermore, the company will take a look at its policies and procedures to better combat potential misconduct.

"Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologising to everyone affected by this – we are truly sorry," said Ubisoft.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better."


