News

#RaiseTheGame and Gayming Magazine to host LGBTQ+ representation in games panel

#RaiseTheGame and Gayming Magazine to host LGBTQ+ representation in games panel
By , Editor

Ukie's games industry diversity pledge #RaiseTheGame has partnered with Gayming Magazine through its DIGIPRIDE campaign for an online panel to discuss LGBTQ+ representation in games.

The session, which will be held at 4pm BST on June 2nd (today), will feature a diverse range of voices discussing what Pride means for them, and the representation of LGBTQ+ people in both the games industry and the games we play.

Steel Media's own Sophia Aubrey Drake will be chairing the panel, while Ukie office manager Dominic Shaw will be moderating. They will be joined by:

  • Simon Smith, managing director of thumbfood Ltd and chair of Gameopolis Manchester;
  • Shay Thompson, founder of Link Up, Level Up;
  • Robin Gray, co-founder of Gray Jones Media and leadership team member for Out Making Games, and;
  • Cinzia Musio, operations project manager at Splash Damage

The panel starts at 4pm BST, with an audience Q&A session from 5pm. Attendees can submit their questions during the discussion in the Zoom Q&A function or ahead of time - more details can be found on the event page.

Those interested in attending the panel can sign up for a free ticket at the session's Eventbrite page. It is open to all members of the games industry, and registrations will be verified to safeguard participants.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Jun 29th, 2020

Microsoft donates $250,000 to LGBTQI+ organisations to celebrate Pride

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies