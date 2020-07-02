RaiseTheGame and Gayming Magazine to host LGBTQ+ representation in games panel

Ukie's games industry diversity pledge #RaiseTheGame has partnered with Gayming Magazine through its DIGIPRIDE campaign for an online panel to discuss LGBTQ+ representation in games.

The session, which will be held at 4pm BST on June 2nd (today), will feature a diverse range of voices discussing what Pride means for them, and the representation of LGBTQ+ people in both the games industry and the games we play.

Steel Media's own Sophia Aubrey Drake will be chairing the panel, while Ukie office manager Dominic Shaw will be moderating. They will be joined by:

Simon Smith, managing director of thumbfood Ltd and chair of Gameopolis Manchester;

Shay Thompson, founder of Link Up, Level Up;

Robin Gray, co-founder of Gray Jones Media and leadership team member for Out Making Games, and;

Cinzia Musio, operations project manager at Splash Damage

The panel starts at 4pm BST, with an audience Q&A session from 5pm. Attendees can submit their questions during the discussion in the Zoom Q&A function or ahead of time - more details can be found on the event page.

Those interested in attending the panel can sign up for a free ticket at the session's Eventbrite page. It is open to all members of the games industry, and registrations will be verified to safeguard participants.