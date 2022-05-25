News

Zynga donating $50,000 for Pride Month

Employee resource group zPride donating to Brave Space Alliance, LGBT Foundation, and Gay Gaming Professionals

By , Staff Writer

Zynga is starting its celebratory lineup of in-game features, employee spotlights and social integrations across a number of titles in June to promote LGBTQIA2S+ inclusivity.

In addition, the Zynga employee resource group zPride is donating $20,000 to Brave Space Alliance – the first black-led and trans-led LGBTQ+ centre – and a further $20,000 to the LGBT Foundation, a UK-based charity.

zPride is also joining Gay Gaming Professionals with $10,000 in donations as a corporate sponsor.

Game celebrations

Zynga is also celebrating Pride Month through numerous in-game events in Farmville 3, Game of Thrones Slots Casino, High Heels!, Zynga Poker, and other titles across June too.

"I am honored to support zPride’s thoughtful approach to raising awareness through sponsorships that are intersectional, global and upstream," said Zynga chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Vijay Pendakur.

"At Zynga, we are committed to equity and inclusivity while supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community throughout gaming and beyond."

Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg was recently hired by Blackstone, weeks before the completion of Take-Two's $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga.


