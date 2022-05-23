Zynga acquisition by Take-Two now completed

He also oversaw development of new mobile IP, as well as the Chillingo publishing operation for independent mobile developers.

Gibeau managed EA’s portfolio of popular mobile franchises for iOS, Android and other platforms, including The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Plants vs. Zombies, Real Racing, Bejeweled and The Sims.

Gibeau was previously the executive vice president of EA Mobile, where he led EA’s strategy, development and publishing for the fast-growing mobile games platforms.

Frank Gibeau is the CEO of US mobile games publisher Zynga.

The $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two has been officially completed, in line with the company's predictions following the latter's most recent earning report.

Shareholders successfully approved the deal last week, and Zynga stockholders received $3.50 in cash and 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock per share of Zynga common stock.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau stated: “We are excited for Zynga’s next-generation mobile platform, free-to-play expertise, diverse offering of games and incredible team to join the Take-Two family.

“We are eager to continue building an unparalleled portfolio of games that will reach broader markets and lead to continued growth for this next chapter of Zynga’s history.”

"Mobile [is] the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment"

Although Gibeau will remain as Zynga CEO, then-president Bernard Kim has already announced his move to the Match Group as CEO.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, also said: “We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our net bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment, while also providing us with substantial cost synergies and revenue opportunities."

The completion cements the acquisition of Zynga as the second largest video games acquisition in the history of the industry – perhaps a reasonable price for one of the most successful mobile games companies, which recently reported $691 million revenue in Q1 2022.