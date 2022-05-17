Take-Two to release 20 mobile games separately from Zynga

Take-Two, which is currently embarking on an acquisition of mobile giant Zynga, has 20 mobile titles slated for release between fiscal year (FY) 2023-25, according to its latest financial report: near-mirroring the firm’s mobile commitment in March 2020.

Of these, Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two, specified that 12 of these would be F2P mobile releases throughout FY 2024 and 2025.

The mobile release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is explicitly highlighted as one of Take-Two's upcoming titles, although it is now scheduled for FY 2023, which may signal a delay from its original release window of the first half of 2022 calendar year.

Take-Two’s net revenue for the previous quarter reached $930 million, although Take-Two’s document does not express what proportion comes from console/PC performance and its current mobile output.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did note the company’s gains in the mobile space in a subsequent investors call: “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition continues to hold the number one position on Apple Arcade’s Top Game chart, and for the full year, downloads of NBA 2K Mobile increased nearly 25 per cent as compared with fiscal 2021.”

Zynga deal expected to close on May 23

Zelnick also provided an update on Take-Two’s ongoing acquisition of Zynga. He stated: “Later this week [May 16], our respective shareholders will vote on the transaction, which, assuming such approvals are obtained, we anticipate will close on May 23 2022.”

Zynga’s own quarterly financial report revealed the company reached $691 million revenue in Q1 2022, a two per cent increase on the equivalent period in 2021, although the firm saw a considerable decline in bookings – falling from $1.65 billion in Q1 2021 to $1.27 billion in 2022.