Take-Two Interactive has 21 games "planned specifically" for mobile

US publisher Take-Two Interactive has revealed that the company has 21 games "planned specifically" for the mobile platform over the next five fiscal years.

The comments were made by Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff during an earnings call to discuss the firm's Q4 2020 and full-year financial results.

On top of this, the company plans to seven more mobile games that will crossover with console, PC and/or streaming services. Overall, Take-Two plans to launch 93 games across all platforms before the end of fiscal year 2025.

63 of these titles are expected to be core-gaming experiences, with 15 being developed as platform extensions to already existing games. Additionally, 17 will be midcore or arcade-style experiences and 13 will be of the casual genre.

46 new IP

"Nearly all of our titles outperformed in the fourth quarter including NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3 and Social Point's mobile games to name just a few," said Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Slatoff then confirmed that: 47 of these newly planned 93 titles "are from existing franchises and 46 are from new intellectual properties."

He later confirmed that 67 of the 93 titles will be put out as full purchase releases, with the final 26 games launching under the free-to-play business model.

Take-Two Interactive confirmed that it had seen its profits rise by 116 per cent during the first three months of the year, alongside a net revenue result for the full fiscal year of $3.09 billion

Social Point has continued to be hugely successful for the US publisher, thought that didn't stop the studio from canning its previously soft-launched title, Legends at War.