Trivia Royale scores over three million downloads in less than a month

Teatime Games' head-to-head quiz battle royale Trivia Royale has surpassed 3.1 million installs since launching on June 17th, according to Sensor Tower data.

The trivia mobile game that has players facing off against 1,000-plus other contestants to find one overall winner has started off extremely well. The majority of the downloads have originated from the US at 2.2 million installs or 70.9 per cent of the overall figure.

Second place goes to the UK with an estimated 304,000 downloads or 9.8 per cent, while India then secured third spot at 190,000 or 6.1 per cent of the total number.

When it comes to user spending, Trivia Royale has earned approximately $69,000 with revenue per downloads currently standing at $0.03. Sensor Tower notes that the game is still very early on in its lifecycle and is likely to make much more through other means, such as advertising, in future.

"Blown away"

"We were honestly blown away by the reception that Trivia Royale got!" Teatime Games CEO Thor Fridriksson told PocketGamer.biz.

"It was in fact an incredible feeling to see Trivia Royale rise to the top of the US App Store, something that rarely happens with games that aren't hypercasual or have a big marketing spend behind them."

Trivia Royale is available to download across iOS and Android devices.

