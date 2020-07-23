News

Shooters are the sixth biggest mobile genre in the US, finds GameRefinery report

Shooters are the sixth biggest mobile genre in the US, finds GameRefinery report
By , Staff Writer

The shooter genre has proven to be popular on mobile and is the sixth biggest category in the US on iOS devices, according to a report by GameRefinery.

Currently, Fortnite accounts for 41 per cent of the market share – the largest by a wide margin – however, the battle royale has seen the most significant drop as it lost 19.55 per cent of the overall market share. In May, Epic Games' title hit $1 billion in lifetime revenue. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile has seen the biggest increase as it holds 20.56 per cent of the market, giving it the third-largest slice.

PUBG Mobile, unsurprisingly, has the second-largest share of the market, although only marginally, as it has 20.92 per cent. However, it is worth noting that in terms of downloads, Call of Duty: Mobile is king with 27.08 per cent in Q2 2020. Hardly surprising given it hit 250 million downloads last month, just eight months after its release.

Top ranks

Of the top 200 grossing shooter games, 75 per cent are more than two years old. However, only eight shooters are part of the overall top 200, with Call of Duty: Mobile and Zooba being the 25 per cent to be younger than two years.

Although, it wasn't until the second "wave" of shooters that the genre began to make an impact among the top-grossing titles. Games such as Fortnite, Garena Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile took the category by storm, propelling it high into the top-grossing ranks. Previously, it was mainly sniper games that could be found in the App Store, until battle royales came along and to shake things up.

However, the third "wave" of shooters has come in the form of titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, which has brought the classic FPS experience to mobile devices, furthering the genre's impact in the top 200.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

1 News Sep 24th, 2019

Thanks to Vulkan, Call of Duty: Mobile will aim for 60 fps on Android

News Jul 16th, 2019

The top 20 best selling games on Nintendo Switch in Spain

Data & Research Jun 29th, 2020

Analysis: Player motivations in Roblox, Fortnite and Candy Crush Saga

News Jun 23rd, 2020

Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite

News Jun 16th, 2020

Report: Epic Games is valued at $17 billion in new funding round

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies