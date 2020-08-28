Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid as ByteDance insists the company prepare US contingency plans

American retail giant Walmart has teamed up with Microsoft as the tech giant prepares to make a bid for short-form clip app TikTok.

As reported by Reuters, the move comes as the Chinese company faces pressure from US president Donald Trump, with the political figure insisting TikTok sell its US assets, giving it 90 days to do so.

However, when Microsoft discussed a possible deal with the president earlier this month, he gave his blessing, on the condition that the big M secure an agreement within 45 days.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators," said Walmart.

Contingency plan

Meanwhile, as reported by Reuters, ByteDance has asked TikTok to prepare some US contingency plans, so that it is ready should it be forced to cease its operations in the country. Unfortunately, this could well come to fruition as president Trump has signed an executive order to ban the app within the US formally.

"We are confident that we will reach a resolution that ensures TikTok is here for the long run for the millions of Americans who come to the platform for entertainment, self-expression, and connection. As any responsible company would do, we are simultaneously developing plans to try to ensure that our U.S. employees continue to get paid in any outcome," said a TikTok spokesperson.

Although, the Chinese company is prepared to fight back, and battle for its right to operate within the US. Furthermore, CEO Kevin Mayer has stepped down as tensions continue to grow between TikTok and the US.