Niantic partners with 5G telecoms to advance AR

Location-based specialist Niantic is creating a new planet-scale augmented reality platform.

To offer AR users the best experience possible, the Pokemon Go creator has founded the Niantic Planet-Scale Alliance, to bring together mobile industry experts to push forward AR and define it on 5G in the future.

Niantic has already secured numerous partnerships for the alliance, including Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, EE, Softbank Corp, Globe Telecom, Orange and SK Telecom. Together, the AR Alliance will create exclusive augmented reality content that is ready for 5G.

"As the UK's no.1 5G network and the UK's best network for seven years running, having the ability to provide compelling AR content that unleashes the power of what 5G has to offer – will help us to evolve our best in class offering. With Planet-Scale AR, we will work with Niantic to drive and showcase 5G AR innovation, and look forward to bringing exclusive world-class AR experiences to our EE 5G customers," said EE director of propositions Sharon Meadows.

Changing the industry

Verizon chief content officer Erin McPherson added: "Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Network will change the way we live, work and play. With ultra-fast network speeds and minimal latencies, 5G will completely change the gaming industry and bring never before seen capabilities to AR gaming. Our work with the Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance, combined with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network, makes the future of gaming a reality."

Niantic has continued to see success with its flagship title Pokemon Go. The location-based game is close to hitting $4 billion in lifetime revenue. Furthermore, the mobile game could be getting a subscription service.