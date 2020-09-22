Fortnite to host hit boy band BTS

Fortnite will host South Korean boy band BTS in its Party Royale mode.

Recently, the seven-person group released its English-sung song Dynamite, which has proven popular as it not only made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but also maintained that spot for two consecutive weeks. BTS is the first Korean band to accomplish this.

Moreover, on YouTube, the group's official music video for Dynamite hit 100.1 million views within its first 24 hours. Now, on Fortnite, a never-before-seen choreography version of Dynamite will debut on September 25th. Furthermore, from September 23rd, players can purchase two new emotes that are choreographed after the boy band – this will set users back 800 V Bucks.

Bring the talent

"We're always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to reach fans. BTS is not only incredibly popular worldwide, but their talent, creativity, and forward-thinking made them a perfect match. We're honoured to host their premiere," said Epic Games head of global partnerships Nate Nanzer.

Earlier this year, Epic teamed up with US Rapper Travis Scott, as the artist performed an in-game concert in Fortnite.