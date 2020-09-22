News

Blizzard moves its annual conference online with BlizzConline in February 2021

Blizzard moves its annual conference online with BlizzConline in February 2021
By , Staff Writer

Blizzard Entertainment has locked in the date for its BlizzConline event next year, and it will take place between February 19th and 20th.

As confirmed on the event's website, there are a variety of components that the American firm is looking to bring to the online version of its conference. For example, there will be a cosplay exhibition for those that enjoy cosplay and other conventions. Moreover, there will be a cosplay contest, but the cut-off to take part is on January 4th 2021.

Furthermore, there will also be both an art and a storytelling contest for aspiring artists and filmmakers. Last month, Blizzard confirmed that its annual event would return via digital means next year, following the cancellation of this year's event due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Be part of the fun

"While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we're putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show. We still have a lot of planning to do, and it'll be some time before we're ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun," said the BlizzConline team.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 5th, 2020

BlizzCon will be held on a digital platform early next year

News Aug 6th, 2020

Update: Blizzard staff members preparing list of workplace requests as part of ongoing pay dispute

News May 27th, 2020

BlizzCon 2020 cancelled, digital event expected for early 2021

News Apr 1st, 2020

April Fool's Day 2020: From a Fire Emblem Heroes spinoff to Pokemon GO pranksters

Job News Feb 6th, 2020

Rod Fergusson is leaving The Coalition to join Blizzard

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies