Post-ZeniMax, Microsoft still open to game acquisitions

American tech behemoth Microsoft is still open to further games acquisitions.

In an interview with CNET, the big M's chief exec Satya Nadella explained that "The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities."

Therefore, the company will keep an open mind when it comes to potential acquisitions.

"We'll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission and culture. We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense," Nadella.

Recently, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media and all of its subsidiaries – Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, ZeniMax Online, Roundhouse Studios, Machine Games, Alpha Dog Games and Tango Gameworks – for $7.5 billion.

"Content is just the incredible ingredient to our platform that we continue to invest in. This doubles the size of our creative organization," said Xbox head Phil Spencer.

A growing portfolio

In recent years, Microsoft has not been shy about splashing its cash as it has acquired numerous companies.

Back in the summer of 2018, the firm purchased Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games.

Later that year, it picked up another two studios, InXile and Obsidian Entertainment.

Moreover, in June 2019, the big M acquired yet another company as it bought Psychonauts developer Double Fine.