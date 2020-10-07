N3twork launches Funko Pop! Blitz on Android and iOS

US Mobile developer N3twork has officially launched Funko Pop! Blitz for iOS and Android devices.

The match-three puzzler was published and developed through a collaboration with Tic Toc Games and features the Funk Pop! versions of different characters from a variety of franchises.

At launch, the game will feature Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Furthermore, various characters from DreamWorks will also feature. Namely, those found in Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.

However, various iconic characters across other franchises will appear in weekly events. For its first week, the in-game event will centre on Jurassic Park.

Furthermore, each character will have a super move that can clear the board; these will tie into the TV Show or movie that they originate from.

Make it pop

"Funko Pop! Blitz is the ultimate pop culture mashup game," said N3twork CEO Neil Young.

"In collaboration with Tic Toc, we have created an accessible yet endlessly delightful game that blends the puzzle game mechanic with beloved characters from some of the world's most popular entertainment franchises. Each weekly event will introduce new characters from some of the world's most popular properties. Whatever you're a fan of, you're sure to find it in Funko Pop! Blitz."

Funko CEO Brian Mariotti added: "Funko is thrilled to be partnering with N3TWORK on a celebration of pop culture through the exciting match game, Funko Pop! Blitz. We're excited to offer Funko fans and mobile gamers alike the opportunity to connect with some of their favourite characters and properties in Pop! Form."

N3twork picked up the rights to Funko Pop! Blitz from NBCUniversal last year, after the company chose to close its game publishing division.