News

Pro Splatoon player faces allegations of sexual assault on a minor

Pro Splatoon player faces allegations of sexual assault on a minor
By , Staff Writer

A professional Splatoon player has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Tokyo, Japan.

As reported by The Mainichi Daily News, via Kotaku, 20-year-old Kai "YIG" Asano has been taken into custody after it was alleged that he raped a middle school girl, which would put her at an age between 12 and 15.

It is said that Asano led the girl to his apartment by inviting her to watch an esports tournament, whilst promising that there would be other girls there.

However, according to a TBS report, this was a lie as no other girls were present at the apartment.

Cutting ties

The esports player has admitted to inviting the girl back to his apartment, though he has denied that he forced her to do so, Asano insisted "it wasn't against her will."

Furthermore, the Tokyo-based esports team, Creatives, issued a statement to confirm it had cut ties with Asano, and it apologised to all those affected by the allegations.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Oct 9th, 2020

This Week in Asia: Genshin Impact generates $60m in revenue while Voodoo preps to launch titles in China

as News Oct 9th, 2020

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was Japan's best-selling game in September

as News Oct 8th, 2020

Nintendo's theme park not opening till 2021

as News Sep 25th, 2020

Microsoft is launching xCloud in Japan in 2021

as News Sep 18th, 2020

This Week in Asia: Black Desert franchise hits $1.7 billion revenue as Nintendo ceases 3DS production

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies