UK National Videogame Museum receives $522,000 grant

The UK National Videogame Museum (NVM) has scored a £400,000 ($522,000) grant to help it weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on the British Games Institute – which helps run the NVM – website, the organisation received the financial assistance from Arts Council of England's Culture Recovery Fund. This money will allow it to continue operating until the spring of 2021.

NVM is just one organisation that has received such support, with the Recovery Fund giving out over £250 million ($326.6 million) to venues, theatres, museums and other cultural organisations.

Generous support

“We were delighted to hear this news and would like to express our sincere gratitude to Arts Council, DCMS and the Culture Secretary for supporting the cultural sector during its hour of need," said BGI chair Ian Livingstone CBE.

"The generous funding for the nation’s cultural organisations including the UK’s only museum dedicated to video games is very much appreciated. It was a great relief to learn that our educational and cultural programmes will be able to continue in Sheffield for the foreseeable future.

"Our mission is to preserve, celebrate and promote video games culture for years to come in this exceptional and unique museum".

Earlier this year, the NVM opened a Just Giving page in order to raise funds to stave off closure.

