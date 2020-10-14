Apple reveals its new iPhone 12 range

Apple has finally unveiled its latest iPhone model.

The iPhone 12 was announced as part of the tech giant's October event (via Reuters). Apple's new flagship range has a variety of models, starting with the standard iPhone 12, which will retail for $799.

Meanwhile, the Pro variation will come in at $999 while the Pro Max will cost between $1,099 and $1,399. Apple also revealed a smaller version of the iPhone 12, with a 5.4-inch screen, it will sell for $699.

Apple will no doubt be hoping for good sales with the upcoming holiday season. However, CEO Jake Dollarhide of investment advisory firm Longbow Asset Management has claimed that the tech company could struggle.

"As the convergence of flu season with COVID and colder weather forces everyone indoors, I think it's going to be harder to sell iPhones this Christmas. As much as Apple is a technology company, it's not known for its online sales, it's known for its in-store experience," said Dollarhide.

Going 5G

The new smartphones will have 5G capabilities, though how efficiently the network will work depends on which service provider people use, and whereabouts they are located.

Furthermore, TECHnalysis Research claimed that there are "lots of little niggly details that get in the way of delivering on the promise of 5G. I don't feel like Apple clarified that as much as they could have."

However, the US models will support the faster 5G variant, millimetre wave, but it will not be available around the rest of the world. In the UK, it is reported that iPhone 12 owners could struggle to get a connection.

Last month, Apple also held an event, during which Apple One was announced. It is a new subscription that will roll all of the company's services – including Apple Arcade – into one.