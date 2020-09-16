Apple to roll all services into one subscription

Apple is set to bring all of its subscriptions together under one service as confirmed in its Apple Event yesterday.

The new subscription, dubbed Apple One, will include Apple Arcade, music, 50GB of iCloud storage as well as TV+. There are multiple plans available, for individuals it will set them back by $14.95 per month.

However, with a price tag of $19.95 a month, a family of six can enjoy all those services but the 200GB of iCloud storage instead. Moreover, there is a premium subscription available, which includes all that Apple One has to offer but also gives subscribers access to Fitness+, Apple News+, and 2TB of storage. The premium option will set users back $29.95 and can include up to six people on the plan.

Naturally, as with most subscription services, there will be a free trial period, with Apple One's set at 30 days.

Apple Arcade

The tech giant first launched Apple Arcade, its subscription service for games, back in September 2019. At the time, the service was released with 71 of the 100 games that Apple promised would be available to subscribers.

However, over time, the service did expand as it hit the 100 game mark in November 2019. Currently, Apple Arcade alone sets users back $4.99 per month, although an annual option for $49.99 was added last December.

Earlier this year, it was predicted that Apple Arcade would boast 12 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

Apple also revealed a new series of Apple Watches and iPads as part of its reveals yesterday, all of which are due to launch on September 18th.