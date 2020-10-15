Wargaming teams with Korn for Halloween-based World of Tanks Blitz event

Wargaming and metal band Korn have teamed up for a World of Tanks Blitz Halloween event.

As part of the collaboration, Korn will unveil the music video for "Finally Free," a song from the band's new album, The Nothing.

"I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It's true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don't just jump in and start shooting," said Korn lead vocalist Jonathan Davis.

"I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock' n' roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand."

The five-stage new event, Convergence, will run from October 16th until October 24th. Throughout, players are able to complete in-game challenges to unlock band artwork and special items.

Burning up

"Wargaming is no stranger to musical collaborations, having teamed up with Iron Maiden, Swedish metallers Sabaton, and punk rock outfit, The Offspring, for previous projects," said Andrey Ryabovol, Product Director of World of Tanks Blitz.

"Korn is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can't wait for rock fans and World of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration."

Besides the collaboration with Korn, a new game mode will be added for the Halloween event. Burning Games will see combatants fight on the battlefield for special items. However, to fit with the spooky theme, player health will be drained – a nod to Vampires – and can only be regained through inflicting damage.

Earlier this year, World of Tanks Blitz celebrated its sixth anniversary as it hit 137 million downloads. The game also came to Nintendo Switch in August.