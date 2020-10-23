Admix partners with Fumb Games for player-friendly advertising

Advertising firm Admix has teamed up with Fumb Games to accelerate their in-play ads market.

As detailed in a blog post, the hyper-idle studio, behind games such as Idle Builder and Dragon Merge, wanted to partner with Admix as the majority of its revenue comes from player-friendly advertising.

Therefore, given the tech on offer by Admix, Fumb Games wanted to team up so that the studio could better scale the revenue made from in-play ads.

"It was Admix's technology that caught my interest", shared Paul West, Founder of Fumb Games.

"We generate 70 per cent of our revenue with player-friendly ads, and I was looking for a way to scale this further. After much research, I realised that In-Play ticks every box: non-intrusive, iOS 14 immune, easy to implement, and scalable."

Staying friendly

By partnering with Fumb Games, Admix will look to further enhance its ad monetisation solutions, with a continued focus on player-friendly opportunities.

"Admix is full of passionate engineers that love playing games and building scalable platforms," said Admix CEO Samuel Huber.

"We now have the opportunity to work directly with an experimental creative studio to publish games created with the In-Play format in mind. We're truly aligned and super excited to reveal what's to come."

Last month, Admix raised an extra $1.5 million in a Series A funding extension. Initially, back in June, the company received $7 million.