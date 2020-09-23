Admix raises a further $1.5 million in Series A funding extension

In-play advertisement firm Admix has secured an extra $1.5 million after extending its Series A funding round.
Initially, $7 million was raised back in June.
Now the round has been increased to $8.5 million.
Former Zynga COO Marcus Segal and ex-Dentsu Aegis CEO Nigel Morris have backed Admix, joining various other industry executives in the Series A round.
Admix plans to use the extra cash to accelerate the development of its stack for games publishers.
Furthermore, the London-based company wants to increase its headcount, as it hopes to have 30 members on its tech team by the end of the year.
Building a platform
"We decided to bring forward some elements of our roadmap to be in a position to scale faster as the gaming market explodes,"said Admix CEO Sam Huber.
"We're the only company approaching the media of gaming as an infrastructure play rather than a sales play, so our priority is to keep building a scalable platform to monetise games while maintaining the user experience in-play,"
