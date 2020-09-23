News

Admix raises a further $1.5 million in Series A funding extension

September 23rd, 2020 investment Admix $1.5m
By , Staff Writer

In-play advertisement firm Admix has secured an extra $1.5 million after extending its Series A funding round.

Initially, $7 million was raised back in June.

Now the round has been increased to $8.5 million.

Former Zynga COO Marcus Segal and ex-Dentsu Aegis CEO Nigel Morris have backed Admix, joining various other industry executives in the Series A round.

Admix plans to use the extra cash to accelerate the development of its stack for games publishers.

Furthermore, the London-based company wants to increase its headcount, as it hopes to have 30 members on its tech team by the end of the year.

Building a platform

"We decided to bring forward some elements of our roadmap to be in a position to scale faster as the gaming market explodes,"said Admix CEO Sam Huber.

"We're the only company approaching the media of gaming as an infrastructure play rather than a sales play, so our priority is to keep building a scalable platform to monetise games while maintaining the user experience in-play," 


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

