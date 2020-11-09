News

Take-Two possibly buying UK publisher Codemasters

Take-Two possibly buying UK publisher Codemasters
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

US publishing giant Take-Two has confirmed that it is in discussions with UK racing specialist Codemasters about an acquisition.

In a post on its investor relations page, the GTA parent firm said that it has made a proposal to the British development icon, which would value the company at a whopping £740m, or close to $1bn. A quarter of this would be paid out in cash, while the other 75 per cent takes the form of Take-Two stock.

Take-Two has until 5pm on December 4th to say whether or not it is actually going to buy Codemasters.

"Take-Two believes that the combination of Take-Two and Codemasters would bring together two world-class interactive entertainment portfolios, with a highly complementary fit between 2K and Codemasters in the racing genre," both companies said in their respective statements.

"Take-Two believes that it can bring benefits to Codemasters performance by leveragingTake-Two global distribution and 2K's core operating expertise in publishing, including, live operations, analytics, product development, and brand and performance marketing."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Aug 18th, 2020

Take-Two Interactive to acquire Two Dots developer Playdots for $192 million

News Jul 25th, 2017

Take-Two to focus on WWE and NBA mobile games following Social Point acquisition

Mobile Mavens Feb 21st, 2017

Why did Take-Two buy Social Point?

News Feb 17th, 2017

Take-Two CEO says Social Point "addresses all of our concerns" about mobile market

News Feb 1st, 2017

Take-Two acquires Spanish mobile developer Social Point for $250 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies