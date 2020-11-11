News

Mobile games consumer spending will hit $120 billion in 2021

By

It is believed that consumers will spend more than $120 billion on mobile games in 2021, according to data provided by App Annie.

This year, mobile games have seen record downloads thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, thanks to momentum from Q2, installs were up 15 per cent year-over-year on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, App Annie fully expects 2021 to be the year of the hybrid mobile games genre.

Earlier this year, Lion Studios launched its first co-developed title known as Ancient Battle. The mobile title is one of the first to adopt the hybrid genre.

Getting hyper

In the first half of 2020, hypercasual games saw five billion downloads worldwide, proof that the genre is still as popular as ever.

However, to continue its growth, it is expected that the hypercasual category will adopt some midcore elements.

In 2020, year-to-date, Hunter Assassin has reigned supreme as the most downloaded hypercasual game.

Socialise

Moreover, it is believed that social and multiplayer games will see a higher demand next year. In 2020, games such as Among Us soared in popularity. InnerSloth's title has recently hit 200 million downloads.

Games that feature social or multiplayer elements will be in high demand next year, as people use them as a means of remaining connected to family and friends.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

