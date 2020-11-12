News

PGC Digital: How "understanding the player" lead to a 40% increase in users for Koron Studios

By

By trying to "understand the player" Koron Studios managed to increase its user base by 40 per cent every time the studio released a new update in Idle Fishing.

The comment was relayed as part of Koron Studios CEO and game designer Diego Diaz Perez's session at PGC Digital #4 on 'Examples and Learning about Live Ops in Idle Games'.

The Sevilla-based firm initially invested a lot of time during its first year with no clear objective and lots of data analysis which amounted to very little growth. After defining objectives, analysing the competitors and focusing on monetisation KPIs, the studio managed to bring around much higher growth in six months with less time committed.

Koron Studios was founded in 2017 and is made up of a five-person team. Alongside Idle Fishing, the studio has launched two other games: Tap Pirates and Death Tycoon.

"Optimising"

"Designing a scalable and measurable system means saving a lot of time in optimising," said Perez.

"Iterate a product to achieve maximum profitability," Perez added

When it came to monetisation, Koron Studios similarly suffered with monetisation in Death Tycoon due to again not having a clear objective and not directly thinking about the concept. After a post-mortem on the project, the firm managed to raise its revenue by 10 times from 2019 to 2020 by introducing one special event per month and optimising monetisation more regularly.

A monetisation slide from Perez's presentation showing the growth of Death Tycoon.

We recently spoke to Kongregate chief product officer Tammy Levy surrounding the development and licensing for idle game TMNT: Mutant Madness. 

PGC Digital #4 will run from November 9th to November 13th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.

Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

