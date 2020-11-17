Amazon launches mobile games capture app for Android

Amazon has launched a new app to allow players to capture and share mobile gameplay.

The new application, GameOn, allows users to not only share clips with friends, but they can also join in on challenges and connect with other mobile players.

Currently, the app is available on Android devices and allows consumers to record clips between 30 seconds and five minutes. It is compatible with more than 1,000 mobile games. Moreover, GameOn will enable users to share their gameplay via social media.

It's on!

There is a range of developers and games available at launch. Most notable is Tencent, Playrix, Square Enix and Rovio which are known for PUBG Mobile, Gardenscapes and Homescapes, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Angry Birds.

GameOn can be downloaded from both Google Play and the Amazon Appstore. However, there are plans to bring it to iOS devices at a future date.

Recently, Amazon entered the cloud gaming market with luna.