Blizzard vet Jeremy Dela Rosa founds new charity platform Leyline

Blizzard Entertainment vet Jeremy Dela Rosa has founded a new charity platform.

The nonprofit firm, dubbed Leyline, has designed the new platform to change of games communities can connect to charities.

Leyline will allow PC and mobile users to make contributions to worthy causes, be it volunteering time, donating blood or giving idle processing power, amongst other things.

Furthermore, for each contribution, a Leyline user will be rewarded with points for the platform's marketplace. The points may be exchanged for digital codes, gift cards or in-game items.

Make a difference

Currently, Leyline has 50 staff members and volunteers. Among them, there is a wide range of backgrounds, including education, games, politics and technology.

"We have always been passionate about trying to make a big positive impact in the world," said Leyline CEO and founder Jeremy Dela.

"We realise that everyone wants to contribute to making the world a better place, but it can be needlessly complex. Through Leyline, we want to create an online ecosystem that rewards doing good things in the real world."

If you would like to be among the first to try out Leyline, you can do so by signing up here.


