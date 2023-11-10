Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself. Stumble Guys new Stumble Workshop opens the UGC floodgates The success story of Stumble Guys doesn't so much stumble as stride purposefully towards the horizon, setting the pace, creating new trends and leaving its rivals in its wake. All of which is more remarkable when you consider the game's original position as a mobile game clearly inspired by a hit PC and console title Fall Guys. But while Fall Guys missed the prize its Stumble Guys that grasped the mobile grid iron and ran with it. Now, after attracting millions players and endorsements from everyone from Mr Beast to Barbie its makers are all set to take it to the next level. Literally. Opening up Stumble Guys to the world of user generated content is an inspired idea and a no brainer at the same time. All of the fun is in the design of the levels and placing that power in the hands of its players is a surefire way to entertain and engage its existing audience and ensure a never ending flow of new content made by the people who love the game the most. It's more than a game. It's a whole digital entertainment world in itself and a lucrative conduit to an ever more attractive audience for advertisers. As such it's an inspiration and a 'how to' for any game maker dreaming of crafting similar success. Long may it stumble!

Paige Cook Deputy Editor Paige is the Deputy Editor on PG.biz who, in the past, has worked in games journalism covering new releases, reviews and news. Coming from a multimedia background, she has dabbled in video editing, photography, graphic and web design! If she's not writing about the games industry, she can probably be found working through her ever-growing game backlog or buried in a good book. Warcraft Rumble approaches $4M in four days with almost half of all revenue from the US Blizzard’s latest addition to mobile, Warcraft Rumble, is off to a promising start, $4 million in four days, and that's considering the game hasn't launched in one of the most prominent regions, China - which is also host to many a Warcraft fan. Blizzard's Diablo Immortal suffered near-instant backlash at launch due to its massive sense of pay-to-win, but lessons were learnt as that isn't present here in Warcraft Rumble. I got to speak with the game's senior animator, Carin Huurnink and senior game designer, Brendan Farrell, just before launch day, and one of the things mentioned was how players can own everything in the game without ever having to spend real money. The other thing that stood out in our interview and is clearly present in the game is the genuine love the team has shown the universe of Warcraft. We are seeing more and more, particularly on mobile, how advantageous it can be to base your game around an iconic IP. Warcraft Rumble’s opening days have been a hit, but time will tell just how big of a success it becomes.