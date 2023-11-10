Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…
So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.
Stumble Guys new Stumble Workshop opens the UGC floodgates
The success story of Stumble Guys doesn't so much stumble as stride purposefully towards the horizon, setting the pace, creating new trends and leaving its rivals in its wake.
All of which is more remarkable when you consider the game's original position as a mobile game clearly inspired by a hit PC and console title Fall Guys. But while Fall Guys missed the prize its Stumble Guys that grasped the mobile grid iron and ran with it.
Now, after attracting millions players and endorsements from everyone from Mr Beast to Barbie its makers are all set to take it to the next level. Literally.
Opening up Stumble Guys to the world of user generated content is an inspired idea and a no brainer at the same time. All of the fun is in the design of the levels and placing that power in the hands of its players is a surefire way to entertain and engage its existing audience and ensure a never ending flow of new content made by the people who love the game the most.
It's more than a game. It's a whole digital entertainment world in itself and a lucrative conduit to an ever more attractive audience for advertisers. As such it's an inspiration and a 'how to' for any game maker dreaming of crafting similar success. Long may it stumble!
Warcraft Rumble approaches $4M in four days with almost half of all revenue from the US
Blizzard’s latest addition to mobile, Warcraft Rumble, is off to a promising start, $4 million in four days, and that's considering the game hasn't launched in one of the most prominent regions, China - which is also host to many a Warcraft fan.
Blizzard's Diablo Immortal suffered near-instant backlash at launch due to its massive sense of pay-to-win, but lessons were learnt as that isn't present here in Warcraft Rumble. I got to speak with the game's senior animator, Carin Huurnink and senior game designer, Brendan Farrell, just before launch day, and one of the things mentioned was how players can own everything in the game without ever having to spend real money.
The other thing that stood out in our interview and is clearly present in the game is the genuine love the team has shown the universe of Warcraft. We are seeing more and more, particularly on mobile, how advantageous it can be to base your game around an iconic IP.
Warcraft Rumble’s opening days have been a hit, but time will tell just how big of a success it becomes.
Crunchyroll introduces the Crunchyroll Game Vault
Crunchyroll is arguably the Netflix of anime, so it seems only fitting that the company is now offering its own game streaming service - and with mobile being the most accessible platform for developers and gamers alike, it seems only natural Crunchyroll has made the service part of its mobile ambitions.
Six games may seem small, but with tens of thousands of hours of content, Crunchyroll has plenty to draw from in the future - and with the company already hosting a variety of the world’s biggest anime, it’s seemingly only a matter of time until we see more and more games on the platform.
Moreover, game offerings can go a long way to encourage subscriptions or get people to upgrade. Those who may have been considering signing up for Crunchyroll now have another reason to do so - and may just discover their new favourite anime along the way.