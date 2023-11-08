Crunchyroll introduces the Crunchyroll Game Vault

Anime specialist Crunchyroll has announced the launch of the Crunchyroll Game Vault, a new service for members in its Mega Fan tier which grants access to a growing library of independent games.

Crunchyroll is the world’s largest anime streaming service, offering over 24,000 hours of content.

The Game Vault follows the Netflix Games model, coming at no additional cost and with no in-game advertising or purchases. The service is available to users in more than 200 countries worldwide, and games are specifically aimed at anime fans with a combination of adaptations and anime-inspired elements.

The service is currently available on Android, with iOS coming soon. Five games are available on the service at launch: Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimension, River City Girls, Wolfstride, Inbento, and Behind the Frame: the Finest Scenery, with more games slated for release soon.

“Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content,” said Crunchyroll executive vice president of emerging business Terry Li. “With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up.”

"WayForward and Arc System Works are thrilled to be teaming up with Crunchyroll Game Vault for the mobile version of River City Girls,” said River City Girls director Adam Tierney of WayForward. “The anime-style visuals, manga-like cutscenes, and catchy synthpop music all should feel right at home for Crunchyroll premium members. We hope the Crunchyroll fans enjoy visiting the interesting locations of River City (and beating the snot out of a few dozen baddies while you're here)."

The Crunchyroll Game Vault complements a growing catalogue of titles by Crunchyroll Games, the company’s interactive division dedicated to free-to-download anime experiences, including titles based on hit anime such as My Hero Academia and One Punch Man.

Last month, we spoke to One Punch Man: World producer FeiHa “Shifu” Huang regarding the development of the game.