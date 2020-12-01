News

Enad Global 7 acquires Mechwarrior creator Piranha

December 1st, 2020 acquisition $24.2m
Enad Global 7 acquires Mechwarrior creator Piranha
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Canadian games studio Piranha has been acquired by Enad Global 7 (EG7).

As revealed on the latter's website, the firm is being bought for CAD$31.7m ($24.23m), two-thirds of which will be paid out in cash while the remaining third will be EG7 shares.

Piranha will remain an independent entity, apparently, with EG7 saying that the acquisition will "significantly strengthen" its "development capacity in Canada." As a result of the deal, the Stockholm-based company will be gaining 65 members of staff from the Mechwarrior studio.

EG7 points to the continued success of that franchise for why it has decided to buy Piranha. The free-to-play MechWarrior Online has made CAD$75m ($57.9m) in revenue since its launch back in 2013.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

